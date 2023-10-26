The Big Picture Aqua Teen Hunger Force is returning for Season 12 after an eight-year hiatus, promising misadventures and funky beats.

The brand-new trailer teases clashes with AI appliances, an Egyptian pyramid scheme, a fitness club tied to the apocalypse, and so much more.

The show's beloved formula remains intact, with improvements to animation and the return of the full creative team and voice cast.

Eight years after ending their run on Adult Swim, the fast-food trio of Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad is back. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is officially returning for Season 12, but before fans can dig into the new mini-batch of five episodes on November 26, Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the highly-anticipated revival. The foods lay down a funky beat as they tease all the misadventures they have in store for their comeback as they apply their "detective" skills to modern issues.

Picking up where Season 11 left off in 2015, Season 12 promises to take the boys on a wild ride as they clash with AI appliances, bond through an Egyptian pyramid scheme, and join a fitness club that may or may not be bringing about the apocalypse. The trailer also teases some other bizarre storylines involving the gang starting a rock band and Master Shake becoming the champion of a Roman Colosseum for fast food. Also involved in their many schemes is their next-door neighbor and friend Carl who still can't sell his house because he lives next door to giant food. He gets hypnotized by an Egyptian god with them, rocks out with them while dressed like a member of Kiss, and fears he's been caught with his pants down on To Catch a Predator or a similar show.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is one of Adult Swim's first flagship series with a host of classic episodes to its name since it began in 2000. It seems from the trailer that the beloved formula hasn't changed, however, even if the logline claims it has with improvements to Master Shake's facial expressions and Frylock's height. Season 12 will, however, experiment with its animation a bit throughout the new season. The Roman Colosseum episode, for example, plays around with the fast-food trio's art style, representing them as more detailed or more pixelated than ever before. Beyond that, expect much of the same comedy that elevated the series as one of the finest adult animated comedies around.

The Whole 'Aqua Teen' Creative Team is Back With Huge New Guest Stars

Although the series has been off the air since 2015 - not counting the short Aquadonk Side Pieces or the movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm last year—the full team of voice actors and creatives has returned for the revival. Steering the series once again are creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, the former of whom is also one of the stars as both Meatwad and Carl alongside Carey Means as Frylock and Dana Snyder as Master Shake. A grand return also requires a grand guest cast which Season 12 has in spades with not one, but three Emmy winners in the form of Eric Bauza, Brian Cox, and Maurice LaMarche as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Dan Fogler and voice acting veteran Gary Anthony Williams.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 26 at 11:30 PM ET, with all episodes arriving on Max the following day in the United States. Check out the exclusive trailer for the revival above and find out what other shows you can stream right now on Adult Swim.