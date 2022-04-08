HBO Max has been ramping up their DC Comics content with shows like Peacemaker and Doom Patrol making a real splash for the streamer. Now, according to Variety, Charlize Theron is set to executive produce a new series based on the YA graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean by Alex Sanchez and Jul Maroh. This story centered around the origins of the sidekick Aqualad.

The series will be a one-hour live-action dramedy and the adaptation specifically follows the life of Jackson “Jake” Hyde. The character is described as followed:

Jackson “Jake” Hyde, a gay teenager living in New Mexico. All his life, he has had a strange attraction to the water and yearns to escape his desert surroundings for the ocean. As he explores his abilities, including breathing under and controlling water, he also finds himself falling in love with his classmate, high school swim captain Kenny Liu.

There is currently no writer or star attached to the project yet. However, along with Theron, A.J. Dix, Beth Kono, and Andrew Haas of Denver & Delilah Films will serve as executive producers. Like every DC property, Warner Bros. Television is producing the project.

Many fans will know this version of the character from the extremely popular animated series Young Justice, who is voiced by Khary Payton. Jackson was created specifically for this series in 2010 by Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman, and Phil Bourassa. This would lead to his comics debut in Brightest Day #4 that same year. Also, the character would later become the second Aquaman in DC continuity. Aqualad has been seen in live-action before as the other version of the character, Garth, was recently seen in the other HBO Max series Titans.

It is definitely going to be exciting to see where they take this show given the character’s dark backstory. In the Young Justice series it was revealed that his version of Aqualad was the son of the iconic villain Black Manta. Because of this, the character has a lot of great material to work with and, even though this is being pegged as a dramedy, that does not mean there is no room for some tragic storytelling. HBO Max has been the place for deep meaningful storytelling in the DC Universe. Shows like Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, and Peacemaker have shown us how to effectively tell a more comedic story with some rich darker undertones. However, beyond that, this character’s very relatable love story is going to be meaningful for a lot of DC fans.

If the past DC shows are any indication of the quality of You Brought the Ocean to Me, DC fans are in for another treat. The show is already off to a good start with Theron on board as executive producer. We are sure to learn more about the series in the coming months as cast members and writers get added to the project. However, until then, you can catch up with Aqualad on Young Justice which is currently in the middle of its fourth season on HBO Max.

