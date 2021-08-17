After posting some photos of herself during training on Instagram, Amber Heard has now shared a video on Twitter that reveals she’s ready to kick ass on Aquaman 2 (or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as revealed by director James Wan in June). We still have to wait a long while before the new Jason Momoa DC blockbuster hits theaters, but, if the cast’s behavior on social media is any indication, we can expect a lot of teasers coming from them throughout the next year.

In the video, Heard can be seen performing the choreography of a fight that looks too complicated to do with a big rod, but she pulls it off anyway. After seeming to hit all her marks and finally disarming her trainer, she then proceeds to do a victory lap and dance, because that’s what anyone would do. She made fun of herself in the caption, writing “*Non* traditional martial arts victory dance."

Even though Aquaman 2 is still in early production, it’s safe to say the rod Heard is wielding is likely the real-world equivalent to the trident her character Mera may use during a fight. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is returning as Black Manta, also shared a picture of himself hitting the gym in preparation to play the villain once again.

Last week, Abdul-Mateen II said the sequel improves on the first film. If proven true, this can be another point scored by the DC extended universe in cinemas, after the excellent reception of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and the different choices that have been made for the next installments — such as casting Robert Pattinson as The Batman and bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman for Andy Muschietti’s The Flash.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also feature Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Momoa himself. The movie is set to be released on December 16, 2022. You can watch Heard’s video below:

