Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Mamoa has revealed that Ben Affleck will be making an appearance in the upcoming DC superhero film.

Announced on his Instagram page, Mamoa posted a picture of himself and Affleck on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Along with the post, Mamoa included a caption voicing his excitement to be reuniting with his Justice League co-star. "REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j"

Affleck played Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DCEU, having debuted in Zack Snyder's 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck joins a cast that includes Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Tom Curry. Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk also joins the cast at an undisclosed part.

Image via Jason Momoa

RELATED: 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take the sea hero to the titular Lost Kingdom, a part of the Atlantean Empire lost to history after the Atlanteans fell into ruin and became an underwater people. It is currently unknown how Batman will be included in the upcoming picture, but with the stakes being as high as they are for Arthur, it only makes sense that he would call Batman in for help in some shape or form.

James Wan returns to the franchise, having directed the first film. Wan directs from a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, with Momoa himself co-wrote the story treatment for the upcoming sequel. Affleck joins a cast that includes Mamoa as well as Amber Heard returning as as Mera Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Patrick Wilson returning as Ocean Master, and Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Tom Curry. Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk also joins the cast at an undisclosed part. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also set to return to reprise his role as the villainous Black Manta.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release in theaters on March 17, 2023 with the first Aquaman film available to be viewed on HBO Max right now. Check out our interview with Momoa for the first Aquaman movie down below as well as the Instagram post from Mamoa about Affleck's impending return to the DCEU: