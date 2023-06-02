Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will still take a couple of months to get here, but details about the upcoming sequel are starting to emerge from the depths of the ocean. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James Wan talked about how one of the major plot points for the next installment of the franchise will be related to one of the biggest problems the world is facing today: Global warming. Super villains are not the only threat to Aquaman and his allies this time around. Here's what Wan had to say about global warming's relation to the upcoming film:

I think people are going to be excited to see that this movie is quite different from the first movie in terms of tone. It’s a little bit more serious, and we’re dealing with issues like climate change. We’re not afraid to lean into that in a big way, because the Aquaman comic book, even way back when, has always been environmentally conscious. He’s always been someone who’s fought to keep the ocean clean, and it feels more relevant in the world that we’re living in today. So this movie has something to talk about, but it’s still a fun action-fantasy movie.

Given how the ocean is his home, it would make sense for Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) to try and keep it clean, even if it meant having direct confrontations with the humans that live on the surface. Wan is adding a second problem to the mix, and a super villain threatening the life of the people important to Arthur hasn't been revealed yet. Knowing the character's extensive history in the comics, there's no doubt that whoever is selected as the villain in the story will be a worthy opponent for the ruler of the Seven Seas. Nothing will get in the way of the ocean's powerful king.

This iteration of the character first appeared during a small cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, when Batman (Ben Affleck) stole Lex Luthor's (Jesse Eisenberg) private files. Apparently, the villain was keeping tabs on all the major meta humans hidden within the DC Universe. Aquaman was seen attacking the camera that was looking for him, before speeding away from the eyes of Luthor. It wouldn't be until later when Bruce Wayne decided he needed the help of Arthur to face a threat bigger than anything else he had seen before.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' Gets New Release Date...Again

Aquaman's First Solo Adventure

After helping multiple heroes defeat Steppenwolf during the events of Justice League, Aquaman had to embark on a much personal adventure, one that was related to his own family. Since Arthur decided to grow up hidden within the human world, Orm (Patrick Wilson) took the throne. Arthur's brother wanted the position of power for his own convenience, and to declare war to the human world. Wanting to take over land didn't sit right with Arthur, who had to overcome his personal feelings for Atlantis in order to stop his brother from starting a war that he wouldn't know how to handle.

You can check out Collider's interview with James Wan below: