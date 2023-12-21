The Big Picture Multiple factors led to the delay of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. A potential spinoff film featuring the creatures of the Trench caused a delay in the Aquaman sequel.

COVID-induced delays and reshuffling of release dates also contributed to the film's delay.

On top of all of that, Director James Wan's busy schedule and his desire to do things right affected the timing of the release.

The 2018 release of Aquaman was, and remains, the DCEU's most successful film, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. It was fun, the effects were top-notch, and the pair of director James Wan and lead Jason Momoa single-handedly turned Aquaman from one of DC's most derided and openly mocked heroes into a credible force to be reckoned with, and a warm-hearted bloke one could share a pint with. A sequel was greenlit and... nothing. Absolutely nothing for 5 full years. That wait is at long last coming to an end with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Still, what took so long to reel the sequel in? Was there something fishy going on? Or was it delayed just for the halibut?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Was Delayed by Its Spinoff

One of the best moments from Aquaman involved Arthur and Mera (Amber Heard) fighting off the creatures of the Trench in pursuit of the trident. The harrowing scene played to Wan's strengths in the horror genre, and talks surfaced about a spinoff featuring the deadly amphibious creatures of the Trench. As both Wan and Momoa were insistent on taking a breather, a direct sequel wasn't an immediate priority. This pushed The Trench towards becoming reality, with the film envisioned as a separate entity altogether, without the appearance of the main cast from Aquaman. Warner Bros. had even hired writers Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald to write a script, one that leaned heavier towards horror (and on a lower budget). As a result, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was given an initial release date of December 16, 2022.

Warner Bros. Shuffles the Deck

Then came March 2022, with Warner Bros. announcing a slew of release date changes, with the reason cited as COVID-induced delays with visual effects. The Flash was pushed from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023. Black Adam was delayed three months, with a new date slated as October 21, 2022. DC League of Super-Pets, meanwhile, took Black Adam's original July 29, 2022, release date, delaying its own release by two months. And, of course, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was pushed back to March 17, 2023.

COVID would continue to wreak havoc with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's March 17, 2023, release date. Instead, the film swapped St. Patrick's Day for Christmas Day, with a new release date of December 25, 2023. This allowed for Shazam! Fury of the Gods to be released earlier than announced. Then, in April 2023, the release date for the Aquaman sequel was bumped up by 5 days to December 20. October presented yet another shift with the release date, moving it from the 20th to the 22nd. Clear as the Trench, right?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Was Delayed by More Than COVID

COVID was a main factor behind the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom delays, but far from the only one. On average, a feature-length superhero film might have approximately 1,600 VFX shots. Aquaman came in at 2,300, complicated by needing to create realistic underwater hair for the characters. The sequel, by one account, has VFX in every shot. VFX-heavy projects were already a tremendous burden on visual effect artists, who were already maxed out and underappreciated even before COVID hit.

Then there was the highly-publicized legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the next big project Heard was heavily involved with — not surprising given her screen time in the first film. The blowback from the trial led to calls from fans to remove Heard from the project altogether and some speculated that both Wan and Momoa tried to get her fired. According to Variety, Heard's now ex-boyfriend Elon Musk sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if she wasn't included in the film. Although promotional footage of the film kept Heard's presence to a minimum, she does appear in the movie.

Fallout from the Warner Bros./Discovery merger didn't help, with confusion as to what direction the DC films were going in. If the DCEU was indeed going to be ending, it impacted how the film would be approached. There were reshoots involving Michael Keaton's Batman, reshoots involving Ben Affleck's Batman, post-production editing to remove both altogether, and a never-ending run of test screenings that continually kept the project in flux. All that said, the biggest reason for the delay doesn't fall on COVID, or VFX, or executive meddling, but with director Wan himself. Wan is a busy, busy man, with multiple projects always on the go, and some of those projects prevented Wan from diving into a sequel straight away.

An Instagram post made by Wan, back when the sequel was given its Christmas Day 2023 release date, reveals that Wan's creative pride played into the delay as well. Accompanied by images of artwork for the film, Wan posted "AQUAMAN & The Lost Kingdom moving to Christmas Day 2023. I’m a bit superstitious and I love that it’s a December release like the first one! Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we’re creating, and I need the time to do it right." Allowing Wan the time to do things right is one of the smarter decisions made by the executives at Warner Bros. Discovery, and although early reviews are decidedly mixed, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sends the DCEU out with a splash.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in theaters on December 22, 2023.

