There's a shift in the tide, as Warner Bros. has decided to move Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from its previously announced release date of December 20. As ever with DC films, you can't escape some sort of drama, even if this is particularly small fry compared to the usual sort. Less than two months out from release, the movie will now open on December 22 — yet another new release date — meaning the film will have the standard three-day opening weekend instead of the originally planned five-day launch that was intended by the studio.

It's speculated that the extra two days will give the film some breathing room from Wonka, — the Timothée Chalamet-led prequel about the origin story of the infamous chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — another big-budget movie released by Warner Bros. on December 15, with the company keen not to cut off its nose to spite its face. It also has the musical adaptation of The Color Purple opening on Christmas Day, marking a very busy time indeed for those at WBD.

Aquaman was a remarkable success story. The character was not one of DC's most well-known heroes, and the film launched not long after Justice League, a film that received critical scorn, and is infamous for being a big-budget flop. So, when Aquaman managed to make a splash at the box office with $1.148 billion in earnings and received praise from critics, it certainly caught everyone's attention, and rightfully so. The film, led by Momoa, was entertaining, lively, packed with action, and had a charming appeal, which were qualities lacking in previous DC Extended Universe movies.

Image via DC Studios

What is 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' About?

As director James Wan has explained, the film is a story of brotherhood. While the first movie was set as a romantic tale between Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Amber Heard's Mera, this film will see Patrick Wilson's Orm come to the fore.

"I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie."

The main reason why Wan wanted to stay involved in the movie project was the opportunity to witness Arthur's character development. In the beginning, Arthur was a bit of a wanderer, unsure about the direction he wanted his life to take. If there's another Aquaman movie in the future, Wan hopes to see the characters embrace the paths they've chosen and evolve in those roles on the screen.

