Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may have only been released on Christmas Day, but with a disappointing box office haul behind it — although one that is holding steadier than one may have thought likely after its opening weekend — the movie is already heading to digital and premium video on demand, on January 23, and to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12, according to Comicbook. The movie, which sees Jason Momoa return to the title role of Aquaman aka Arthur Curry, brings the DC Extended Universe to something of a muted and ignominious end after a decade of trying and failing to copy the success of Marvel and their cinematic universe.

At the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews and facing well-known challenges during its production and release, The Lost Kingdom has managed to stay afloat for over three weeks. This weekend past (January 12-15), the film earned approximately $5.2 million domestically, marking its first exit from the top five since debuting. Boosted by a robust opening in Japan, the film's international earnings have surpassed $265 million, contributing to a global total of $373.7 million. The prospect of reaching a $400 million total revenue is well within reach, which would be a respectable achievement compared to its reported $200 million production budget. Although, as per the rule of thumb, it would still be looking at a substantial loss based on the 2.5x multiplier when it comes to budget versus break even.

Who Is in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'?

The movie sees Momoa back as the king of Atlantis alongside the likes of Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard (briefly), and Nicole Kidman. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film a mixed review, claiming the film represents both "the best and worst of the DC Extended Universe," but praised both Momoa and Wilson in the lead roles, hailing their chemistry and adding that "these stories excel when they focus on these characters as humans, rather than as unstoppable gods. We might not be able to relate to Superman, but we can with Clark Kent, and that’s something the DCU never quite grasped."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on digital on January 23, and on 4k UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 12. The movie continues to play in theaters.