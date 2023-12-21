The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last film in the DCEU, ending with a lighthearted mid-credits gag.

The film follows Arthur Curry as he enlists the help of his half-brother Orm to protect Atlantis from the Black Manta's devastating weapon.

While the future of Aquaman in the DC Universe is uncertain, upcoming projects suggest that other characters will take the spotlight.

Considering that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last film in the DCEU as we know it, it shouldn’t be a surprise that this sequel does not have an end-credits scene. However, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom does include a small mid-credits gag after the first chunk of credits that calls back to a joke from earlier in the film—a lighthearted way to say goodbye to this cinematic universe. While the DCEU has had plenty of end-credits scenes that hint at future projects that never came to be, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ends on a silly gag, as we wait for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision for this universe.

What Is 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' About?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, the most financially successful film in the DCEU. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom takes place several years after the events of the first Aquaman, we find Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) now as the king of Atlantis—a job he finds boring and would rather be making change via taking out illegal underwater cage fighting rings with his bare hands. Since Aquaman, Arthur is now married to Mera (Amber Heard), and the pair have had a baby, who also has the ability to speak to fish, like Arthur. However, Arthur has to protect Atlantis when he finds that David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) has gained more power with the help of the Black Trident. To stop his old foe, Arthur teams up with his imprisoned brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), as the two try to put their pasts behind them and save their city.

Related 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Review: The Best and Worst of the DCEU James Wan ends with DCEU not with a wet fart, but a reminder of what this universe did well and what it did poorly.

In our review of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom we said that “With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, we get the best and worst of the DCEU, but also a reminder that there’s still hope for these characters, with a bit more focus, and a reminder of what works and what doesn’t with this world.” Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marks the sixteenth film in the DCEU, and the fourth one this year, following Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle. In 2022, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be restructuring DC Studios and rebooting the cinematic universe.

What's Next for the DC Universe?

Image via Warner Bros



Will this be the last time we see The King of Atlantis? It’s unclear at this time. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if this would be the end for his take on Aquaman, Momoa stated, "I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice,” then said, “But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good.’” That being said, Gunn and Safran’s vision for the DC Universe we know will see some returning characters, including Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, John Cena as Peacemaker, Steve Agee’s John Economos, and, of course, Sean Gunn’s Weasel. Basically, it seems as though the characters who are most likely to be safe come from Gunn’s projects, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. However, Gunn has also said that Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle is the first DCU character, so it’s possible that other already established characters could return.

That being said, Momoa is right in that it does not look too good for the future of Arthur Curry, as despite many DC projects in the work, none of them seem to feature Aquaman. The DCU will kick off on July 11, 2025, with Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by Gunn. David Corenswet will play Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The film will also feature Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, as well as Sara Sampaio, Marí Gabriele De Faría, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Anthony Carrigan.

Beyond that, we know quite a few of the projects in the DCU. Amongst the upcoming projects is the animated series Creature Commandos, a Waller series, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, a Swamp Thing movie from James Mangold, and many more. At least with the near future of the DC Universe, it looks as though Aquaman might not be in it—or as is the case with most of the other major players, might be recast. But Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a decent goodbye for Momoa’s Arthur Curry, and the DCU in general—if this is the end for Momoa in this world.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes to theaters on December 22. Click below for showtimes.

Buy Tickets Here

Read More About ‘Aquaman 2’