Dolph Lundgren has posted a new photo from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, showing that King Nereus’ red hair will be back for the sequel. The picture features Lundgren in his trailer, wearing what seems to be a motion-capture vest, which means the actor will be involved in some underwater scenes that demand a lot of CGI.

Lundgren’s is “Hanging out in my trailer” in the new photo, looking happy and relaxed on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star also praised the “great script, great director, terrific cast, and a fantastic crew” of the sequel. Lundgren played Mera’s (Amber Heard) father and the King of Xebel in 2018’s Aquaman, joining forces with Orm (Patrick Wilson) to go to war against the surface world. However, by the end of Aquaman, Nereus became an ally to Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), and his continued presence in the sequel indicates all the underwater realm might have to face a new threat.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take the sea hero to the titular Lost Kingdom, a part of the Atlantean Empire lost to history after the Atlanteans fell into ruin and became an underwater people. Due to a cryptic set photo posted by Wan, we speculated the Lost Kingdom is the Black City of Necrus, the Atlantean kingdom that despises surface-dwellers.

Since Wilson is coming back as Ocean Master for the sequel, the city of Necrus could give the fallen king the military power he wants to wipe out humanity, a mission he failed to complete during the first movie. Ocean Master is not the only returning villain Aquaman will have to deal with, as Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s Black Manta is also coming back with an extended role.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Tom Curry. Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk also joins the cast at an undisclosed part. Wan directs from a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, but Momoa himself co-wrote the story treatment for the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled for a December 16, 2022 release date. New footage for the film is expected to be released tomorrow, October 16, during 2021’s DC FanDome. Check out Lundgren’s Instagram post below:

