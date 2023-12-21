Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The Big Picture Arthur teams up with his half-brother Orm to protect Atlantis from Black Manta and save his son.

The film explores the bond between Arthur and Orm, mirroring the relationship between King Atlan and the King of Necrus.

The movie ends on a hopeful note with the characters finding happiness and Arthur delivering a speech to the world about Atlantis' existence.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may be the final film in the DCEU’s ten-year run, but don’t expect it to tie up all the loose ends left behind by half-finished trilogies and dead-end post-credit scenes. James Wan’s humorous—and surprisingly heartfelt—sequel is focused solely on bringing Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) story to a close, and it does so without going completely off the deep end.

In Aquaman, Arthur Curry made a handful of enemies while claiming his rightful title as the true king of Atlantis. Namely, David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) whose father (Michael Beach) was killed by Arthur, prompting Kane to vow vengeance against him. Aquaman’s post-credit scene established that the newly minted Black Manta, who was rescued by the scientist Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park), would be the next big threat for Arthur to face, and the sequel pays that off in epic proportions.

Following the events of Aquaman—and neatly explained by Arthur at the start of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom—Arthur and Mera (Amber Heard) lived happily ever after once the credits rolled. They got married, had a baby, and settled into life as the rulers of Atlantis, while his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) was imprisoned far, far away from the ocean. But the happy little life they’ve made for themselves comes under threat when Kane gets his hands on the Black Trident and finally has the means to take away everything that Arthur holds dear. Recognizing that he’s a little out of his depth facing ancient technology that he wasn’t raised to understand, Arthur tracks down where Orm is being held in prison, breaks him out, and enlists him to embark on a buddy-cop style adventure to stop David Kane before he can cause irrevocable damage to the planet’s climate and destroy Atlantis.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Is A Tale of Two Brothers

Even after everything that happened in Aquaman, Arthur still carries no ill will towards his half-brother. He wasn’t raised to hate him, the way Orm was by his father Orvax. With Arthur sweeping in to save Orm from the abuse he was enduring in prison—albeit, for an ulterior motive—Orm is forced to see his brother in a new light. While he may loathe being called “little brother” by Arthur, Orm comes to understand him and maybe even like him across the first two acts of the sequel. As Arthur and Orm repair their fractured relationship, the film uses their bond to hold a mirror to an even more contentious pair of brothers.

Towards the end of the film’s second act, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reveals exactly who Kane has been possessed by the King of Necrus (Pilou Asbæk), who forged the Black Trident and led his entire kingdom to ruin. Hundreds of thousands of years ago, after his actions were discovered, his brother King Atlan (Vincent Regan) defeated him and bound him in ice with blood magic. As Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) reveals that it wasn’t magic, but DNA that Atlan used to defeat his brother, Arthur and Mera realize that Kane is going to go after their son.

Close

Back on land, where Arthur’s father Tom (Temuera Morrison) is babysitting Junior, Black Manta shows up, stabs him (but leaves him alive, just to torture Arthur), and steals the baby before anyone can wash up to save the day. When Arthur finally makes it home, he finds his childhood home going up in flames while his father stumbles out, barely clinging to life. Fortunately, Kane’s plan to make Arthur watch his father bleed out—just as he watched his own father die at Arthur’s hand—is foiled by the advanced medical technology of Atlantis.

With Junior in Kane’s clutches, the stakes reach a fever pitch for Arthur and Atlantis. They devise a plan to take on Kane and his army, which includes utilizing the sonar of whales to disarm Kane’s dangerous technology that has thwarted them thus far. As they are preparing to leave and take up arms, Nereus (Dolph Lundgren) refuses to give Orm a real weapon and instead gives him an ax to wield against their foes. At this point, Orm has proven himself to Arthur, but the rest of Atlantis seems unwilling to give him the benefit of the doubt. Before they set out to face down Kane once more, Atlanna gets a hold of her sons and pleads for them to watch out for each other.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Raises the Stakes in the Last Act

In Necrus, Kane and Dr. Shin make it to the throne room, where Kane intends to sacrifice Junior to break the blood magic and free the King of Necrus. But Dr. Shin has other plans. Throughout Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it was established—both subtly and blatantly—that Dr. Shin was only working with Kane to see Atlantis for himself. So it’s not necessarily a surprise when Kane asks Dr. Shin to hand over Junior and instead, he hands him an explosive. But his heroics are short-lived, as Kane knocks Dr. Shin to the ground and grabs the baby himself.

Nereus is ensnared by one of the necrotic creatures lurking in Necrus, and for a moment, it seems like he might not make it out as Orm peers down at him and smirks, rather sinisterly. But it wasn’t a smirk of betrayal! Instead, Orm uses his ax to chop up the creature and rescue Nereus—much to his surprise. In return, Nereus finally gives him an actual weapon to face down the undead foes they’re up against. Arthur, Orm, and Mera arrive at the gates of the throne room just in time for Arthur to receive a panicked message from his son as Kane places him on the altar, primed and ready to commit a little infanticide. Arthur and Orm take on Kane, and it is definitely an unbalanced fight thanks to the power Kane has been imbued with. While the brothers have Kane distracted, Mera sweeps in to rescue her son before anything untoward can happen to the baby.

Related 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Review: The Best and Worst of the DCEU James Wan ends with DCEU not with a wet fart, but a reminder of what this universe did well and what it did poorly.

As Mera attempts to escape the fray with Junior, Manta lobs the Black Trident at her, but Orm sweeps in to save the day, snatching the trident in mid-air and urging her to run. With both hands clutching the Black Trident, Orm is overwhelmed by the full power of the trident as the King of Necrus decides to hop from Kane to a man who holds even “more hatred” for Aquaman. Of course, this isn’t true—at least not anymore. Orm knocks Arthur around, including onto the altar where his blood breaks the spell that has been keeping the king at bay for centuries. Orm and Arthur tussle over the trident, but ultimately Arthur reminds Orm that he has never had an issue with him. From the very beginning, he wanted to ensure that Orm knew that he wasn’t alone. In an emotional moment, Arthur begs him to let go of the trident so he can take out their foe once and for all.

With the memory of their mother telling them to watch out for each other fresh in mind, Orm releases the trident and Arthur chucks it at the King of Necrus. He doesn’t go down that easily, but with a little fast thinking, Arthur uses his own trident to shatter the Black Trident and kill the King of Necrus once and for all. With the king defeated, the magic keeping Necrus together begins to crumble, introducing a new threat for the heroes to escape. Despite all the bad blood between Arthur and Kane that spans the two movies, Arthur still attempts to save the man’s life as he clings to the side of the hole he’s fallen into. While Arthur might be a kind-hearted and caring type—Kane is not. Instead of taking the helping hand, Arthur has offered him, Kane decides to let go and fall back first into the rocky oblivion beneath him. If the DCEU were continuing, Kane’s death would be prime real estate for a “to be continued” situation, but it seems like he’s well and truly dead this time.

Arthur, Mera, Orm, Nereus, and Dr. Shin escape the collapse of the lost kingdom and regroup topside to access the damage. Arthur tells Orm that his debt has been repaid in his eyes, hinting that he doesn’t think Orm needs to play the sacrificial hero by turning himself into the Fishermen. Mera adds that it was a shame that Orm died in the battle, which Arthur agrees with. Orm seems genuinely surprised that they’re both willing to turn a blind eye to his escape, and allow him to live his life outside of prison. He and Arthur share a sweet brotherly moment, paying off Orm’s reluctance to take Arthur’s hand earlier in the film. Orm even goes so far as to tell Arthur that he is, in fact, the king that Atlantis deserved, because he’s always willing to do the right thing—no matter how difficult it is.

Arthur Curry Brings Atlantis to the Surface

Image via Warner Bros.

At the start of the film, it was established that one of the points of friction in Arthur’s rule was that he believed Atlantis needed to reveal itself to the world. With climate change posing a greater threat to the ocean than ever before, thanks to Kane’s devious plans, it seems that Arthur was finally able to sway the council to reveal their hidden nation to the world. As Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom draws to a close, we are shown a reel of news broadcasts reporting on the revelation, and finally, the day that Arthur and several other key figures from Atlantis come to the surface to meet with the United Nations. All across the world, people rush to the nearest television screen to watch this grand unveiling—including Dr. Shin, who just thinks the whole thing is “outstanding.”

The sequence closes out with Arthur speaking to members of the public and the United Nations who have gathered at Ellis Island to welcome them to the surface, and—in typical Arthur fashion—he’s both kingly and bro-y as he delivers his speech to the world. Surprisingly, despite being prime real estate for a cameo or two, the sequence never strays away from the core cast of the sequel. This is, after all, about bringing Arthur’s story to an end.

The DCEU Ends on an Oddly Hopeful Note

Image via Warner Bros.

Without the need for cliffhangers or setting up the next big threat in the DCEU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is able to give its cast of characters a gentle send-off. Arthur’s childhood home seems to have been rebuilt in the intervening months, and everyone is happy. Which, as we know from past films, isn’t always a guarantee. The sequence highlights little moments from a given day, woven together to show off just how happy everyone is. Tom and Atlanna have seemingly reunited and are very cozy together; Tom and Arthur performing Haka for Junior; Junior plays with his canine sibling; and Mera and Arthur seem happy as clams.

Elsewhere, the film even shows Orm happily living on land and enjoying a hamburger for the very first time, which also serves for the film's mid-credit scene. Yes, without the need to tease the future of the DCEU, the Aquaman sequel got to have fun with its mid-credit scene. Orm adds a deliciously crunchy cockroach to his cheeseburger as a neat little throwback to Arthur convincing his "little brother" to eat a roach earlier in the film. Whether it was the plan all along, or a handful of clever reshoots once it became clear it was the end, James Wan ensured that Arthur Curry was the only character in the DCEU to have a near-perfect send-off into the annals of DC Comics history.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Buy Tickets Here