DC fans can officially start counting down the days until December 16. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan took to Instagram to announce the end of filming for the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman. The feature was shooting in Malibu, California for its final days and as an obviously excited Wan put it, “finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of Aquaman 2”. Filming for the project was delayed due to the stacked release schedule that the DC cinematic universe has had over the past few years, Wan’s own busy directing and production schedule, and the major slowdowns caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the photo, Wan stands behind a beaming Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. Soaked down to the bone, Wilson grasps a shower head that is pouring out water in front of the trio. Mamoa is also dripping wet, which Wan acknowledges in the photo’s caption writing, “Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show." Wan goes on to thank the “tireless” crew who filmed in several locations, including the UK, Los Angeles, and Hawaii. He rounds out his message telling fans that although the film has “a very long way to go before it will be ready,” the director “can’t wait to share this little film with you all.”

The original movie showed us the beginnings of the underwater protector (Momoa) and how he defeated his evil step brother, King Orm (Wilson), to rightfully claim the throne. So far, we know that Aquaman 2 will take fans on a new journey with the titular character as he is forced to trust a menacing ally in order to preserve his beloved Atlantis, as well as the rest of the world, when they are both threatened by chaos and destruction.

Along with Momoa and Wilson, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s star studded cast includes Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park, Indya Moore, Jani Zhao, and Pilou Asbæk. Taking a more hands-on role for the follow up film, Momoa came up with the story alongside returning writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The idea for the second film started developing during the original feature, but it was put on hold until Wan could fully commit as the director.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 16. Check out Wan's post below:

