Filming for the Aquaman sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has finally wrapped, according to Jason Momoa. Momoa, who plays the titular superhero also known as Arthur Curry, announced that they'd finished filming in his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, telling fans that there are so many surprises in store. He also expressed deep gratitude for being able to finish the film in his home state of Hawaii and the relief of being able to take a break after working on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom for the past 6 months. Filming began in London in late June 2021. The sequel is set to be released at the end of 2022 following several other DCEU films with 2022 release dates, including The Batman, Black Adam, and The Flash.

The Aquaman sequel has faced many delays from the pandemic to DC's packed release schedule, but it looks like things are finally looking up for fans of the seafaring superhero. James Wan has come back to direct Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, along with several other returning cast and crew members. Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has written the sequel, having collaborated on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It with Wan earlier this year.

Also returning for the sequel is everyone's favorite underwater bad boy and Conjuring alum, Patrick Wilson who has also worked with Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick on multiple projects. Wilson will reprise his role as Aquaman's half-brother Orm. Amber Heard will also return as Mera along with Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

RELATED: 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': First Look at New Black Manta Costume and Ship Along With Other New Images

Not much is known about the plot of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom yet or how much time has passed in-universe since the end of the first film. Aquaman ended with Arthur Curry being crowned king of Atlantis, hauling his power-hungry brother into custody, and reuniting with his long presumed dead mother, Queen Atlanna. The credits scene of the film shows Black Manta, who was left for dead by Aquaman after a brutal fight, being pulled from the ocean by fishermen and being nursed back to health by conspiracy theorist, Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park).

While Arthur Curry may have proven himself worthy of becoming ruler of Atlantis, wielding that much power comes with a whole new set of challenges. Aquaman will have to deal with enemies new and old as he finds his footing after uniting the warring undersea factions and begins searching for the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters just over a year from now on December 16, 2022.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far More Momoa, more Abdul-Mateen II, and hopefully less Pitbull.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email