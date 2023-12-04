The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom made a splash at CCXP with a panel featuring Jason Momoa and the cast, teasing the last entry in the DCEU.

The sequel introduces Topo the Octopus, who plays a crucial role in the rescue of Orm and isn't afraid to stand up to Aquaman.

The movie is set to premiere on December 22.

After a series of unforgettable panels that happened across the four days of the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, there was no way to end it except with great Jason Momoa (Fast X) energy. The superstar took to the Thunder Stage along with his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fellow cast members Patrick Wilson (Insidious: The Red Door), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections), and director James Wan to tease the upcoming and last official entry of the now-defunct DCEU.

Even though we have already seen plenty of material from Aquaman and the Last Kingdom, this doesn’t mean that the group went on stage empty-handed. While Momoa, Wilson, and Abdul-Mateen II dove deep into their characters’ personalities and what we can expect from the underwater adventure, Wan talked the audience through the process of bringing such a popular franchise to the big screen a second time amidst all the changes happening in the DC cinematic universe and behind-the-scenes drama.

The group also took the opportunity to get fans riled up by revealing an entire segment of the sequel, which Wan didn't explicitly state but felt like the opening scene. In it, Arthur balances life as a father with being the King of Atlantis, and he recaps the entire first film for his baby child every chance he gets. One of the things that the footage instantly made clear is that the world of Atlantis is a lot more fleshed out in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with stunning visuals that will certainly be an attraction of their own. We also get a quick glimpse of the life of the average Atlantian citizen, going on dates, having some quiet time, just your normal underwater life.

The audience at CCXP also got to see an action sequence starring Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and her ruthless fight to keep invaders from destroying – or trying to reach something – in the depths of Atlantis. After leading a massive chase scene in a mission that goes wrong, she goes to Aquaman and he has the idea to rescue Orm (Wilson) to fight the new threat. Atlanna then assigns a reluctant partner to join Arthur in the rescue of his brother: Topo.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's CCXP Panel Teased Topo the Octopus and More

As fans at CCXP got a taste of Topo the Octopus' participation in Aquaman 2, director James Wan also teased that the fan-favorite character will have a lot more presence in the sequel, and the footage shown underscores it. Topo is fundamental to the rescue of Orm, and he also doesn't seem too eager to take crap from Aquaman.

The Aquaman 2 panel was just the latest of a series of panels held by Warner Bros. to highlight its major projects, including Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the highly-anticipated Mad Max sequel Furiosa. The timing of the event was crucial to teasing the biggest titles from the studio since it happened just a little while after the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end – which means that this is the first time that many of the actors on stage could speak publicly about their projects.

The cast from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also features Tamuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), Randall Park (WandaVision), Amber Heard (In The Fire), Pilou Asbaek (Uncharted), Indya Moore (Pose) and Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables 4).

After several delays, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in theaters on December 22.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Arthur must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father's death. Release Date December 20, 2023 Director James Wan Cast Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy Studio Warner Bros. and DC Writers David Leslie Johnson, Paul Norris, Mort Weisinger Franchise DC

