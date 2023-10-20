The countdown to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has begun. The Jason Momoa-led feature will close out a turbulent box office year for Warner Bros Discovery as well as the remnants of Zack Snyder’s DCEU before a new era for DC begins under James Gunn’s direction. James Wan returns to helm the sequel which by the looks of it, seems visually stunning, to excite the fans further Empire Magazine has revealed a new image from the upcoming feature.

The new image sees Patrick Wilson and Momoa talking to someone in a scene which is certainly after Arthur breaks free his half-brother from prison, seems like the two are looking for some information while Arthur has a mischievous smile on his face Orm gives a dead stare, which is very synonyms to their characters as well as shows off the tone of the movie.

What to Expect From ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?’

Image via Empire Magazine

Speaking in an accompanying interview Wan tells that right from the start, “I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy.” The previously released trailer elaborates on it by showcasing the chemistry between the brothers. Citing influences like Tango & Cash the director tells, “Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man.” Further teasing, “It’s not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny.”

After titles like The Flash, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 failed to impress the audience all eyes are on Aquaman 2. The movie also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as antagonist David Kane aka Black Manta with returning cast members like Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's father Tom Curry. Rounding up the cast are Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, while Pilou Asbæk has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will make a splash in theaters on December 20. Check out our guide to the movie.