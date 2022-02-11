DC Comics and Warner Brothers have a very impressive film slate in 2022, and one of the sequels DC fans are anxiously waiting for is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In preparation for this weekend's Super Bowl, Warner Bros. released a new sizzle reel showcasing all their upcoming projects, and included in this exciting new look are a few new images from the aquatic superhero's sequel.

The two new images are of Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry/Aquaman looking as epic as ever, first in his classic gold and green armor from the end of the first film, nonchalantly sitting on his newly acquired throne. The other image is another look at Aquaman’s new black stealth armor, shown off in previous images from the film, standing on the same rocky cliff face from those images.

It appears, based on these images, that Arthur is exploring an old part of the Altantean Empire — the "Lost Kingdom" of the film's title that has been lost to time and long forgotten about. We also know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta is set to return, out for revenge against Aquaman, and as for our favorite underwater hero’s half brother Orm played by Patrick Wilson, it would appear that he has seen better days. Previous set photos have seen Orm all bearded up and marooned on an island, most likely paying for his crimes of the first film. Recently when speaking with Collider, Wilson remained tightlipped on the sequel, but did say:

And then storyline is... obviously not going to get into that. But James loves to pick and choose from his own mind and comics and how we bring in certain elements. Those little moments that even... I don't know, pick one in the gladiator sequence. There's an octopus playing drums. Now comic book nerds will go, "Yeah, well, it's Topo. Come on, guys. That's who it is." So those little moments; they'll be a lot more of that stuff, for sure."

RELATED: ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Wraps Production, James Wan and Cast CelebrateIt will be interesting to see how all these different conflicts and storylines come together as Aquaman continues to learn how to be a great king and hero for both Atlantis and his adopted home of the mainland. We will all find out when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims to theaters on December 16. Check out the rest of the new images below:

