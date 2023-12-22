Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

The DC Extended Universe has reached an impromptu conclusion with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it's a pretty strange note for the once-promising shared universe to end on. That's likely because the Aquaman sequel starring Jason Momoa was never initially planned to be the last film in the DCEU, but found itself being just that when James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the co-heads of DC Studios. Both Gunn and Safran have already mapped out a new game plan for a cinematic DC world connected by film, television, and even gaming.

On the one hand, a fresh start is precisely what the world of DC adaptations needs, given that creative differences and various controversies continually marred the contentious DCEU. On the other, a complete reboot would mean that popular, fan-favorite elements of the DCEU would be erased from history, with a prime example being Jason Momoa's beloved take on the King of Atlantis. In the months that James Gunn mapped out his and Peter Safran's vision for the future of DC Studios, there has been confusion and speculation regarding how the remaining DCEU projects would connect to the new DCU, if at all. By the end of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it seems we have finally got a definitive answer.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Does Not Connect to James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU

The answer to whether Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom connects to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU doesn't even require a spoiler warning. In short, no, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom does not directly connect to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU in any way. Instead, James Wan's sequel primarily focuses on being just that - a sequel to the widely successful 2018 original. It tells a very self-contained follow-up story that doesn't even reference the films of the DCEU's past, let alone the planned projects for the future. Also, the conclusion of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gives the title character an apparent definitive ending, with a mic drop that feels like a bitter-sweet farewell to the aquatic hero.

Which begs the question, what is to become of Jason Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman?

Jason Momoa Has Cast Doubt on His Future as Aquaman in Gunn and Safran's DCU

Back when James Gunn announced his and Safran's grand gameplan for the DCU, there seemed to be an implication that the DCEU would still be loosely connected, with some characters like the cast of Peacemaker and the star of Blue Beetle seemingly confirmed to be a part of it. Gunn even said that The Flash would essentially "reset" the DC Universe, but given the less-than-stellar box office success of the film, that claim seems to have been walked back on a bit. The same goes with Gunn's claim that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would lead "directly into" the following two projects of the DCU. Granted, Creature Commandos and Waller have not yet been released, so we can't say for sure if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom don't connect to them. Still, now that we've seen the film, it doesn't appear to set up future plot threads.

Amidst the creative shake-up, Jason Momoa seemed to have a positive attitude about his DC future, saying there will "always be a place for him in the DCU" (a sentiment echoed by Peter Safran). More recently, however, Momoa has expressed more skepticism on his return as Aquaman in the DCU, further promoting the hypothesis that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is entirely separate from Gunn and Safran's vision. This news may be disappointing to some, but there is a bright side here.

Jason Momoa Could be Playing a Fan-Favorite Anti-Hero in the DCU

In the suspected clean slate for the DCU, Momoa may not be playing Aquaman, but he could be playing another character that both he and DC fans have wanted to see him play. Before being cast as Arthur Curry, Jason Momoa was the fan-favorite pick to play the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo - a character that Momoa himself is a big fan of. While his time as Aquaman may be coming to an end, Jason Momoa is on the record as saying he would gladly jump at the opportunity to play Lobo, so perhaps that's what the DCU has in store for him once the Gods & Monsters phase truly begins.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters.

