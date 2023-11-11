The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will feature Aquaman teaming up with his half-brother Orm to protect Atlantis from the vengeful Black Manta.

The trailer showcases new footage of Aquaman riding a seadragon, fighting sea creatures, and obtaining a powerful ancient Black Trident.

The film will also explore the relationship between Aquaman and his mother Atlanna, and the dark magic of the Trident spreading throughout the surface world.

DC Extended Universe fans have a new look at Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) next adventure on the big screen. Warner Bros. (via The Flash Film News) has released a new Japanese trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The trailer shows new footage of Aquaman protecting both the sea and land. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on December 22.

The trailer shows Aquaman riding a seadragon named Storm, and jumping up onto a ship. In both the first Aquaman movie and Justice League, Arthur was shown helping ships and boats that were in trouble. In the film, Aquaman will once again go up against Black Manta/David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Black Manta blames Aquaman for his father's death, after the superhero refused to save him. In the sequel, Black Manta obtains the powerful ancient Black Trident. The trailer shows Aquaman's mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) warning that the trident's dark magic is spreading throughout the surface world. The trailer also shows Atlanna making Arthur and his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) promise that they will protect each other. Although they were enemies in the first movie, Aquaman will have to team up with his brother in the sequel. The trailer also shows a compilation of action scenes, including Aquaman fighting a sea creature in an underwater cage match. The trailer concludes with Aquaman and Orm running back to the ocean alongside an octopus, while they are chased by creatures. In October, director James Wan confirmed that the drumming octopus, named Topo, will return in the sequel and have a bigger role.

Along with Momoa, the sequel will also star Amber Heard as Mera. In the film, Aquaman and Mera are now married and have a child. Temuera Morrison will also reprise his role as Arthur's father Tom Curry. The character last appeared in the flashpoint universe in The Flash. At one time, Aquaman wasn't going to be the only hero to appear in the movie. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton filmed an appearance as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Which scene would have been used would have been determined if the sequel was released before or after The Flash. However, in July, it was reported that an appearance from the Dark Knight was cut from the film.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Will Be the Final DC Extended Universe Movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will end an era for DC that began with Man of Steel in 2013. The sequel will be the final film set in the DCEU. A new DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran will launch with the animated series Creature Commandos. Although the DCEU is ending, Gunn has shared that Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle), John Cena (Peacemaker), and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) will reprise their roles in the new DC Universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in U.S. theaters on December 22. In the meantime, check out the new Japanese trailer below:

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Arthur must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father's death. Release Date December 20, 2023 Director James Wan Cast Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy Studio Warner Bros. and DC Writers David Leslie Johnson, Paul Norris, Mort Weisinger Franchise DC

