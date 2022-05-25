DC has given us a detailed look at the uniforms Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul) will be using on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Our own Steven Weintraub took some exclusive pictures at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, giving us the best look yet at the new costumes featured in the highly-anticipated sequel.

In the first Aquaman film, Arthur Curry got the golden and green uniform associated with the classic comic book version of the subaquatic hero. However, for the sequel, Arthur will be wearing a dark green uniform that looks closer to the character's more recent comic book versions. Besides that, the new Aquaman uniform mimics fish scales, with small circles being used to give texture to the costume. Finally, the uniform is complete with metallic gloves, boots, and shoulder armor, giving Arthur Curry some protection against his enemies.

As for Black Manta, the new uniform keeps the first film trend with a few adjustments. The villain still sports his classic fishbowl helmet. However, the helmet is all metallic this time around, without the black painting the villain used in Aquaman. Black Manta’s uniform also looks like it is made of rubber, without the armor parts that the villain used in his previous appearance. Considering how Black Manta is expected to have an extended role in the sequel, it will be fun to see a version of the villain that pays homage to its comic counterpart's original looks.

RELATED:‌ DC's CinemaCon Posters Reveal Release Dates and Logos for Upcoming Films like 'Black Adam' and 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take the sea hero to the titular Lost Kingdom, a part of the Atlantean Empire lost to history after the Atlanteans fell into ruin and became an underwater people. Due to a cryptic set photo posted by Wan, we speculated the Lost Kingdom is the Black City of Necrus, the Atlantean kingdom that despises surface-dwellers. Since Patrick Wilson is coming back as Ocean Master for the sequel, the city of Necrus could give the fallen king the military power he wants to wipe out humanity, a mission he failed to complete during the first movie.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Tom Curry. Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk also joins the cast at an undisclosed part. Wan directs from a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, but Momoa himself co-wrote the story treatment for the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom got pushed to March 17, 2023, following COVID-19 production delays. Check out the images of the new costumes down below.

Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'Black Adam' to 'Aquaman 2' and Beyond

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Marco Vito Oddo (1384 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe