t's here, and it's beautiful. During San Diego Comic-Con, ahead of the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa's new Aquaman costume was unveiled. On Twitter, Fandom shared a closer look at the magnificent golden costume from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is on display at SDCC right now.

The golden costume featured in the sequel introduces several distinct elements that set it apart from Momoa's initial solo movie outfit as the hero. Most glaringly, the updated version includes revised gloves — the original suit contained numerous spiked finger protectors, while the newer incarnation of the classic comic book suit now showcases three sleek finger protectors instead, while the chest armour contains squared pecs instead of circular seen on the original. The suit generally seems to be a more aesthetically pleasing design and it's absolutely gorgeous to see in person.

Momoa reprises his role as Arthur Curry in The Lost Kingdom alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Temuera Morrison and is once again directed by James Wan who recently spoke of the film's plot, which will heavily feature climate change as part of the narrative.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Wan said:

I think people are going to be excited to see that this movie is quite different from the first movie in terms of tone. It’s a little bit more serious, and we’re dealing with issues like climate change. We’re not afraid to lean into that in a big way, because the Aquaman comic book, even way back when, has always been environmentally conscious. He’s always been someone who’s fought to keep the ocean clean, and it feels more relevant in the world that we’re living in today. So this movie has something to talk about, but it’s still a fun action-fantasy movie.

What Made Aquaman a Hit?

The Lost Kingdom is the sequel to Momoa's first solo DCEU movie in 2018, Aquaman, which achieved remarkable success for DC. Surpassing expectations, the film received positive word-of-mouth and due to fortuitous circumstances at the time of its release, met very little competition in cinemas, leading to an impressive gross of over $1 billion. It didn't hurt that the film also featured a drum-playing octopus which is proven box office magic.

The movie was released in December 2018 and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. It was praised for its visual spectacle, action sequences, and Momoa's charismatic performance as Arthur Curry. The film went on to become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe film, earning a stunning total of $1.148 billion in worldwide box office revenue, which was almost $300 million more than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which featured far more established characters, and made Aquaman into a legitimate character that fans would flock to see more of.

The popularity of the character can largely be attributed to Momoa's larger-than-life personality, and he has reprised his role as Aquaman in multiple DC projects — before and after the conclusion of the subsequent take-over of DC Films by James Gunn and Peter Safran. He has long expressed an interest in portraying the character of Lobo, an antiheroic character, and Gunn confirmed Momoa will return in the new version of the DCU — but only as one character. Which one remains to be seen.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due to be released theatrically on December 20, 2023. Check out the costume below: