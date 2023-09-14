The Big Picture Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, is not only the King of Atlantis in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but also a father to a child he had with Mera, played by Amber Heard.

Director James Wan confirmed that Mera is still an important character in the Aquaman world, but the focus of the new film will be on the relationship between Arthur and his brother Orm, played by Patrick Wilson.

With a new heir to Atlantis and a need for a king to address threats, Mera will be in Atlantis, taking a back seat as she minds the throne while Arthur and Orm embark on their journey in the film.

After the battle for the throne of Atlantis in Aquaman, it looks like the succession for it will be a lot less complicated following a revelation shown in the new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, released today, which showed Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry is now not just the King of Atlantis, but also a certified baby daddy, having fathered a child with Mera (Amber Heard) in the time since we last saw Atlantis on the big screen.

Collider's Taylor Gates attended a special press preview of the trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where director James Wan answered questions provided by the attendees. One lucky audience member asked about the presence of Mera in the film, amid rumours that her role had been scaled back as a result of Heard's personal issues. Wan confirmed that Mera was still a "massive character" in the world of Aquaman, but the story he wanted to tell, even prior to outside events, was one of brotherhood.

Wan went on to explain that Mera is also now the mother of Arthur's child, which would account for the character taking a back seat when it came to driving the plot forward. With a new heir of Atlantis, and a king needed to address the threat of the Lost Kingdom and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Mera will be in Atlantis minding the throne.

Orm is Daddy, But He's Not The Daddy

At the press event, Wan explained that the heart of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be on the relationship between Arthur Curry and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). He said:

"I mean, he has a child, and it’s not with Orm, I’ll tell you that. I know they are different species. But coming back to that, Mera obviously is a massive character in the comic book, right? In the Aquaman world. So we obviously want to be respectful to the character of Mera as well. That's the bottom line. I want to be respectful to all the characters in this and try and do everyone justice. But at the end of the day, I have this story to tell, but then I have so many other characters to service, and I felt like I told the Arthur and Mera story in the first one that I can also just sort of focus on Arthur and Orm in this one. And so basically, it's a journey movie really with those two. And then the other characters sort of pepper the world."