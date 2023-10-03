The Big Picture Warner Bros. and DC have unveiled a wide range of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom collectibles to excite fans, including theater exclusives and toys from Funko, McFarlane, and Spin Master.

The merchandise lineup includes tumblers, cups, tins, plushies, action figures, statues, costumes, apparel, home goods, and more.

The film, directed by James Wan, features Aquaman facing off against the powerful Black Manta and an ancient threat that could destroy Atlantis and the world. It premieres on December 20.

The DCEU comes to a close in just under three months with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the merchandise for the much-delayed sequel is coming far sooner. Warner Bros. and DC today unveiled a massive slate of collectibles based on James Wan's upcoming superhero film from a wide range of outlets to get fans pumped. Funko and McFarlane Toys already revealed their plans to celebrate the film's release, but the wave also includes movie theater exclusives from Golden Link and Snapco as well as goodies from the DC Shop, Spin Master, Rubie's Costume Company, Trevco, and more.

For in-theater exclusives, Golden Link and Snapco have collectibles catered to the movie-watching experience including tumblers, cups, tins, and drink topper figures among other things. Most of the Golden Link items come in an oceanic aquamarine with artwork featuring Aquaman or his returning foe Black Manta. Others pay homage to Arthur's green and gold hero suit or, in the case of one blue double-walled cup, light up the film's logo with an LED. Snapco has Aquaman plushies in addition to a wide variety of colorful popcorn tins, buckets, and cups again showing the King of the Seven Seas against his greatest foe.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Figures Bring to Life Atlantean Heroes and Villains

Those who can't make it to the theater won't have a shortage of memorabilia to pick up though. That's especially true for toys that Funko, McFarlane, and Spin Master will provide in spades. Funko's selection of Pop! figures include multiple depictions of Aquaman with a special Pop! Ride figure of the hero on the back of his mighty steed Storm. Exclusives at Funko's official online store and Amazon, meanwhile, include Aquaman riding a wave and a rarer Diamond Collection figure that sparkles. Much of the main cast is also represented with figures for Mera, Black Manta, Orm, Storm, and Atlanna among others.

McFarlane, meanwhile, has a wide range of detailed, seven-inch action figures on sale including Aquaman, Black Manta, King Kordax, and a ridable Storm to recreate the film's greatest battles. An intricate statue of Jason Momoa's Arthur rising in a torrent of water is also available for purchase, capturing every detail of his hero suit and trident. Finally, Spin Master brings Aquaman and Black Manta together in one set including the Manta Sub complete with an opening cockpit for figures, lights for extra effect, and over ten sounds for a more immersive play experience. A 12-inch figure of Arthur in his new stealth suit from the film is also available complete with light-up batons, sound effects, and more for underwater combat.

Represent the King of Atlantis With Costumes, Apparel, Decor, and More

Just in time for Halloween, Rubies is also preparing for any and all young DC fans looking to step up and defend Atlantis with a Deluxe Child Halloween Costume. For those on the villainous side who want to don Yahya Abdul Mateen II's sleek black suit and helmet, however, the Black Manta Child Halloween Costume is also available. Costumes.com completes the set with the sinister and destructive Black Trident - the source of Manta's newfound power capable of shaking the ocean to its very depths.

Rounding out the wave of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom merch is a wide selection of home goods and apparel for representing the King of Atlantis around the house and beyond. Trevco offers a collection of sweatshirts, tumblers, and blankets that sport stunning, vibrant comic book-like renditions of Aquaman as he clashes with Black Manta and rides Storm through the ocean. Also on offer are more cutesy cartoon designs that shrink down the characters and invite Mera and Orm to join in on the fun. Mad Engine and Bioworld will have their own Aquaman-based apparel collections for sale as well while the DC Shop itself has a New Era Hat for sale sporting the official Lost Kingdom logo. In terms of home decor or other goods, Open Road Brands has a metal shield-shaped sign marked with a bright depiction of Arthur and Manta's battle against an orange sky to warm up any walls. Tervis and Trend Setters offer drinkware fit for a sea king, with tumblers plastered with Aquaman's face, hexagonal boxes, and heat-sensitive mugs that offer gorgeous art of the underwater kingdom with your morning coffee.

What's in Store in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'?

Wan hopes to send the DCEU out on a high note with his sequel to the highest-grossing DC film ever made. The Lost Kingdom sees Black Manta return more powerful than ever as he hopes to finally claim his revenge on Aquaman for his father's death. Now wielding the malevolent Black Trident, he awakens an ancient power that threatens the destruction of Atlantis and the entire world. Fearing the worst, Arthur forms a reluctant alliance with his brother Orm to save the home and the people that they love from their greatest threat yet. Momoa and Abdul-Mateen II are joined by returning castmates Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in theaters on December 20. Keep an eye out for all the merchandise and more as the release date approaches. Check out the trailer below.