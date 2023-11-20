The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reveals that Arthur Curry has one more adventure in store and will team up with his brother Orm to stop Black Manta's dangerous plan.

The film introduces the ScreenX format, which offers a unique cinematic experience by expanding the action beyond the main screen and onto the side walls of the theater.

The latest poster showcases Arthur and Orm in matching costumes, emphasizing their impressive physiques and generating excitement among fans.

While it remains an open question as to whether or not Jason Momoa will remain in the DC Universe as Aquaman, what we do know is this — Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom tells us that Arthur Curry has one more adventure left in him and, alongside his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), needs to stop Black Manta from completing a plan that has the potential to change life on our planet as we know it.

Following the events of Aquaman, Orm finds himself in prison for attempting to assassinate Aquaman in a bid to claim the throne of Atlantis. Now, he must join forces with his half-brother to thwart Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who has obtained the dangerous Black Trident. This ancient weapon has the power to eliminate anyone opposing the villain. The heroes must act swiftly to prevent Black Manta from executing his sinister plan, as the stakes are high and time is of the essence.

The latest poster to promote the film, marketing the release of the movie on ScreenX format, sees Arthur and Orm posing in matching costumes and, if we're being honest, looking unbelievably buff. Or maybe it should be believably buff at this point? Either way, we're fans of the costuming here.

What Is ScreenX?

ScreenX is a cutting-edge cinematic format that takes the movie-watching experience to a whole new level. Instead of sticking to the usual movie screen, ScreenX uses multiple projectors to stretch the on-screen action beyond the regular viewing space. This expansion goes beyond the main screen and onto the side walls of the theater, offering the audience an impressive 270-degree panoramic view of the film.

The main idea behind ScreenX is to boost the storytelling potential of a film. It goes beyond the standard 90-degree viewing angle, allowing for extra details or hidden surprises, like Easter Eggs, to be included. By encouraging viewers to explore beyond the usual viewing area, ScreenX aims to reward them with a richer and more engaging experience. Additionally, ScreenX challenges the norms of traditional filmmaking by enabling experimental cinematography. The ultimate goal is to provide audiences with an entirely new and unprecedented experience when they go to their local multiplex.

You can check out the latest ScreenX poster for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom above. The movie premieres on December 22.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Arthur must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father's death. Release Date December 20, 2023 Director James Wan Cast Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy Studio Warner Bros. and DC

