Aquaman’s getting some upgrades. Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, revealed on Instagram that his Atlantean superhero will be receiving a new suit for the upcoming sequel, a same-but-different look from the design based on Arthur Curry’s original DC Comics look. The actor posted two side-by-side photos of himself in full costume, with the original coming first, leaving fans to swipe to see just what lies ahead for everyone’s favorite aquatic hero.

“Second round. New suit. More action,” Momoa wrote, signing the post with his traditional “Aloha j” signature. The new suit, while retaining the same basic style as the original, has received a significant upgrade in color, moving away from bright oranges and greens to muted navy blues and blacks, while also downsizing the suit’s ribbed scaling. The fins on Curry’s boots have been removed, while the concept of matching gloves has been nixed entirely. Additional plating has been added to the arms and legs of the suit. According to director James Wan, the second suit will be Arthur's "stealth suit" for the movie, adding that the new suit is "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s “blue suit”."

This new look is a distinct turn away from traditional for a DC superhero, as most of the heroes featured in the DC Extended Universe — including Batman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash — have remained fairly true to the comics in their designs, minus upgrading their tights for actual armor. Costume designer Richard Sale has eschewed Aquaman’s traditional bright colors with this new suit, which might mean something significant is coming for Arthur Curry.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to take Curry to the titular Lost Kingdom, a part of the Atlantean Empire lost to time after the empire fell into ruin and went into seclusion underwater. What this Lost Kingdom is, or what it holds for Curry, no one yet knows, but with cast members Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, and Dolph Lundgren returning (alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta), it looks like it’s set to be a real family affair.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and is set to premiere on December 16, 2022. Check out Momoa’s post below:

