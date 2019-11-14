Patrick Wilson Confirms the Return of Ocean Master in ‘Aquaman 2’

0

The first Aquaman was a huge hit for Warner Bros., bringing in $1.1 billion worldwide, and a sequel is on the way for December 16, 2022. While director James Wan is staying busy with the horror film Malignant, which is due out next year, before moving on to Aquaman 2, he has had some discussions with frequent collaborator Patrick Wilson, who played the villainous Ocean Master in the first movie.

Speaking to THR, Wilson confirmed that Ocean Master will return for Aquaman 2, although he did not reveal how large the role would be:

“I’m slightly briefed [on Orm-related matters],” says Wilson, who played the 2018 film’s chief villain. “I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?’ and [James Wan will] say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further.”

Since Aquaman is currently the highest-grossing DCEU movie to date, it’s safe to assume that Warner Bros. will give Wan a lot of room to take the sequel wherever he wants to go. Also, since Justice League-related plans seem to still be on ice, he doesn’t really have to worry about how Aquaman will connect to other DCEU characters right now. The sequel can just be its own thing, which is probably for the best after WB stumbled so badly in trying to bring its superheroes together.

What do you want to see in the Aquaman sequel? Do you think Orm should be the big bad again, or should they introduce a new villain? Are there plotlines from the comics you’d like to see Wan adapt? Sound off in the comments section.

