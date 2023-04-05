Sorry DC fans, you'd have to modify your schedule once again to make out time to see the Aquaman sequel. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has again moved the release date for the highly-anticipated sequel, moving it 5 days forward to Wednesday, Dec. 20 from the previously set Christmas Day. It might seem exhausting at this pace, but on the bright side, this means you can spend Christmas day indulging in your family's favorite holiday tradition rather than queue to grab the best spot at your local theater.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom was originally scheduled to splash into theaters on Christmas Day of 2022. However, it was one of many films that suffered production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the visual effects team was unable to get together for post-production work. Warner had rescheduled the film for March 17, 2023. That date didn't stand as it was the first of many more delays to come. Lost Kingdom underwent another release date shakeup when in August 2022 the date was pushed backward to Christmas Day 2023. With the latest release date, the sequel misses sharing the release date with the first movie by one day.

The new change in release date now means that Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom will compete for box office numbers against titles like Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel as well as Illumination Studios' animated film, Migration which just released its first trailer. However, it is unlikely that these titles, though both belonging to major franchises will impact the box office numbers for the Aquaman sequel. Lost Kingdom is undoubtedly the most anticipated film in the outgoing DCEU and fans are beyond pumped to go say their goodbyes to what could possibly be the final Aquaman film. The first film, at $1.150 billion worldwide gross, remains the highest-grossing DCEU film and the highest-grossing film featuring a DC character. It is unlikely that the several changes to its release date could impact its projected success at the box office.

RELATED: Director James Wan Comments on 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Delay, Shares New Concept Art

The sequel will see Jason Momoa return in the titular role as Aquaman while Amber Heard also returns to reprise her role from the original. The star-studded cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. James Wan will direct from a script provided by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Will Aquaman Feature In James Gunn's DCU?

When DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the slate of projects for Part 1 of their newly conceived DCU, dubbed Gods and Monsters, Aquaman was conspicuously missing. The development led many to speculate that Arthur Curry will phase out alongside the outgoing DCEU as it was difficult to envisage the superhero’s future beyond the upcoming sequel. However, on the contrary, Momoa recently offered fans a glimmer of hope in a recent interview with Total Film, where he expressed confidence that The Lost Kingdom won’t be the last time we see the underwater god of Atlantis. Part of Momoa's comments reads: "I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun."

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom releases in theaters on December 20, 2023. Check out Collider's interview with Momoa for the first Aquaman movie below: