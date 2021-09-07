The Aquaman 2 news just keep on coming. After cast members Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen shared training videos and star Jason Momoa posted an image of Arthur Curry’s new suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, now it’s director James Wan who brings a further reveal via his Instagram.

The director posted an Aquaman 2 set photo of himself side by side with Patrick Wilson, who is reprising his role as King Orm (and Aquaman’s half-brother) in the sequel. In the first film, Orm declared war on humans for our disregard for ocean life and its pollution. Due to Wilson’s shaggy appearance, Wan joked in the caption and suggested the actor was doing a Tom Hanks impression in Cast Away.

Wan invited his long-time partner David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick to write the sequel. The screenwriter is known for writing the scripts for horror movies such as The Orphan and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, as well as The Walking Dead episodes. He was chosen by Wan because the director wanted Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to be inspired by a 60s Italian sci-fi horror film called Planet of the Vampires. In it, crew members of two spaceships that crash-land on a mysterious planet have to survive co-workers possessed by disembodied spirits. This hints at Wan deciding to give the sequel a horror approach that explores the terrors of the deep sea.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to take the DC superhero to a part of the Atlantean Empire which was lost to time after the kingdom fell into ruin and went into seclusion underwater. What this Lost Kingdom is, or what it holds for Curry, no one yet knows. The cast also features Temuera Morrison, Pilou Asbaek and Dolph Lundgren.

The sequel is set to be released on December 16, 2022.

