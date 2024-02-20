The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom heads to HBO Max on February 27, allowing fans to enjoy the sequel from home.

Arthur Curry faces new challenges as King of Atlantis in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , contending with Black Manta's return.

Despite a tough year for the DCEU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom found moderate success at the box office, grossing $433 million globally.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will finally be available for streaming, with Max announcing that the sequel will become a part of its catalog on February 27. After bringing the DC Extended Universe to a close a couple of months ago, the second movie about Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his journey will finally be available to be enjoyed by audiences in the comfort of their home. With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom becoming a part of a streaming platform, Warner Bros. is ready to move towards the debut of their new DC Universe, led by the creative vision of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The premise of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom follows Arthur as he's still trying to adjust to his new role as the King of Atlantis, after his battle against Orm (Patrick Wilson) in the first movie allowed him to lead the depths of the ocean while living his regular life on the surface. Arthur is now a father, and while trying to raise a child with Mera (Amber Heard), a dangerous enemy from his past will return to destroy Atlantis and everything it stands for. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) hasn't forgotten about his battle against Aquaman from the last time he was seen on the big screen, using the ancient Black Trident to attack the King of Atlantis.

While the DC Extended Universe didn't have a great year at the box office in 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom became a mild success for the studio and for the DCEU franchise, which came to a close with its release. The Flash, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle weren't so lucky, but James Wan's sequel about the King of Atlantis managed to earn around $433 million at the global box office. Even with the odds stacked against him, Aquaman put up a decent performance in theaters, while staying away from the $1 billion generated by his debut solo film.

The Talent Behind the Lost Kingdom

James Wan, who directed the first Aquaman movie, returned to helm Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, diving deep into the history of Atlantis to set the stage for the latest battle between the titular hero and Black Manta. The screenplay was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also worked on the first installment. The script was based on a story created by Johnson-McGoldrick, Wan, Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, with the team working together to create Arthur's new adventure. After the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a new DC franchise will fly towards the big screen with Superman: Legacy, with David Corenswet stepping into the shoes of the Man of Steel.