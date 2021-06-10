Aquaman director James Wan has revealed the title for his upcoming DC sequel: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Wan shared an image on his Instagram from a production meeting, which featured the title, in what looks to be a potential logo for the film. Wan also stated last year at the DC FanDome panel that Aquaman 2 would be more serious than the first film. “The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today. That’s where it wants to go.” Of course, the title implies that Atlantis will naturallybe a major focus of the sequel.

While not much is known about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, star Jason Momoa has said that he will be traveling to Hawaii in July in order to film the sequel. Also returning are Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II, while Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæek will also be joining the cast. The screenplay will be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the screenplay for the first Aquaman, and also co-wrote the story for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Yet there are still quite a few DC movies to come out before we get to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Later this summer will see the release of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, while next year, Black Adam comes to theaters in July, and The Flash debuts in November. With three new DC movies coming out next year, DC is certainly making some serious competition for Marvel.

Check out Wan’s Instagram reveal of the title below. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming to theaters on December 16, 2022.

