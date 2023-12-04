The Big Picture 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' team confirms that fan-favorite character Topo the Octopus will have a bigger role in the blockbuster sequel, adding fun and excitement to the movie's action sequences.

Director James Wan and star Jason Momoa emphasize Topo's importance, as the cephalopod character saves the protagonist multiple times and provides a dynamic and somewhat antagonistic relationship with Aquaman.

Clips shown at CCXP reveal Topo helping Aquaman rescue and break his brother Orm out from prison, showcasing that Topo is more than just comic relief and plays a significant part in the film's plot and action.

As the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom team sat down to talk about the upcoming superhero movie at this year’s CCXP, there was one character who couldn’t go unmentioned. Right after the Brazilian public welcomed director James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Fast X), Patrick Wilson (Insidious: The Red Door) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections) into the stage, panel moderator Aline Diniz asked Momoa to talk a little about already fan-favorite Topo the Octopus.

After suggesting the question should be directed at James Wan – who also co-wrote the script – Momoa decided to provide his insight about the cephalopod character and revealed Topo’s relevance to the blockbuster sequel. We already knew that Topo would have a bigger role than he did in 2018’s Aquaman, but the actors and the director confirmed on stage that the octopus will be very much part of the action. Momoa explained it:

“Topo is a wonderful creature and he can play a lot of instruments and he saves me quite a few times! So Topo is a wonderful person to have around all the time and I think it’s a lot of fun for everyone and it adds a lot of fun to my very salty character.”

Believe It Or Not, Topo Will Have Many Facets This Time Around

Immediately after, Wan underscored Momoa’s words by reminding everyone present that Topo is a fan-favorite character from the Aquaman comic books and that it first popped up in the 60s. Wan realized he could use it again after the overwhelmingly positive response from fans that got a glimpse of him playing the drums in Aquaman. And they they decided it would be fun for Topo and Aquaman to have a dynamic. Wann also added that what makes it extra fun is that Topo and Aquaman have “somewhat of an antagonistic relationship” that is fun to watch.

Fans in São Paulo quickly discovered what exactly Momoa and Wan meant: By the end of the panel, the group unveiled some clips from the opening act of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and sure enough, there was Topo helping Arthur rescue and break his brother Orm (Wilson) out from prison. And while Topo is certainly fun to watch, the octopus certainly is more than just a comic relief and plays an important part in the action sequences.

The good thing is, we’ll all get to see Topo in action sooner rather than later, because Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in theaters in just a little over two weeks.

You can check out the moment that Wan and the cast arrived at the CCXP panel below: