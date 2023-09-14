The Big Picture Aquaman is now a father and husband, facing new threats to his family and the kingdom as Black Manta returns for revenge.

Arthur teams up with his former nemesis, Ocean Master, to combat the powerful and vengeful Black Manta.

Despite rumors and controversies, Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, joining the battle against Black Manta.

As the pre-James Gunn and Peter Safran era of the DC Universe draws to a close, the comics giant showed it has one more trick up its sleeve with a brand-new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The long-delayed sequel to James Wan's massively successful aquatic epic will be the last official entry into the now-defunct DCEU before the continuity is officially reset with new DC co-head James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. That said, if recent promising comments from Wan and Aquaman star Jason Momoa are any indication, it looks like the actor's take on the King of Atlantis may be sticking around for the new DC Universe.

However, if Arthur Curry wants to make it to that new DC continuity, he'll first need to go through an old enemy during the events of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Here, Aquaman will once again go toe to toe with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) — the ruthless human mercenary who has been plotting his revenge against the Ocean King ever since the original film. In addition to fighting his arch-foe again, Arthur has also tied the knot and started a family, making the stakes higher than ever.

After a brief teaser released by Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios announced that a full first trailer was on the way, they stayed true to that promise with an exhilarating trailer drop. As with most blockbuster trailers, the one for the Aquaman sequel offers just a taste of what's to come but still teases quite a few interesting developments. To see what secrets lie within the depths of the latest trailer for the DCEU's final film, here is a full trailer breakdown for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

RELATED: Every Shot of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Contains Visual Effects

Arthur Curry Is a New King and a New Father

Image via DC Studios

The first Aquaman film concluded with the vigilante and one-time Justice League member Arthur Curry, better known as the audacious Aquaman, finally accepting his noble birthright. Though he was once an outcast of both worlds, being the son of a human lighthouse keeper and an Atlantean queen, his acceptance of the title of King of Atlantis may finally unite the Seven Seas. Not only has he started to unite the seas, but Arthur also managed to reunite his family by bringing his father Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) together.

At the start of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it's revealed that there is a brand-new member of the Curry family. In addition to becoming the King of Atlantis, Arthur is now a proud father to an infant son. Per Arthur's own words, he's also a proud husband, presumably to his love interest Mera (Amber Heard) from the last film. Things seem to be going pretty well for Arthur and his family, but that all gets put at risk when Black Manta returns, vowing to put the King of Atlantis and his loved ones in harm's way.

Aquaman and Ocean Master Unite for an Unlikely Team-Up

Image via DC Studios

To combat the threat of Black Manta and his new abilities, Arthur gets himself a new partner, and it's not the person you'd expect. Though Black Manta was a significant supporting villain in the first Aquaman movie, the real villain of the film was the arrogant King Orm (Patrick Wilson), the half-brother of Arthur who also once held the title of Oceanmaster. Orm has spent his entire life resenting Arthur as he felt his mere existence was an affront to the throne, taking his prejudice so far to the point where he wanted to destroy the surface world and its inhabitants. However, after Arthur reintroduces Orm to their mother, the long-thought-dead Atlanna, Orm surrenders.

For four years, Orm has spent his days in an arid desert prison cell — the perfect place to hold water-reliant Atlanteans. For whatever reason, Arthur decides he needs Orm's help if he wants to stop Black Manta. Using a fancy new cloaking suit, Arthur succeeds in helping his brother escape. While Orm is reluctant to form an alliance with his mortal enemy, he agrees to a truce to help Arthur on his new adventure. After all, Black Manta is a threat to the Atlantean kingdom that both Arthur and Orm hold dear, and the vengeful human is a monster that Ocean Master helped create.

Black Manta Wields the Black Trident

Image via DC Studios

David Kane, who eventually becomes the technologically advanced mercenary known as Black Manta, has harbored a grudge against Aquaman ever since the hero killed his pirate father. Using a distinct supersuit and weapons of Atlantean origin (gifted to him by King Orm), Manta put up a good fight against his rival. However, Aquaman still came out on top by cleaving Manta's helmet in two and sending him to the depths. Ever the resilient revenge-seeker, Manta survived the encounter and begins to plan his next move.

When Manta returns in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he becomes far more powerful than ever before. Not only has Manta amassed an army of hammerhead shark-human hybrids, but he's also somehow obtained a powerful ancient artifact known as the Black Trident (which ironically is more green than black). As Orm describes, the Black Trident's origins date all the way back to the time of his and Arthur's ancestor, King Atlan (Vincent Regan). The Black Trident's many abilities elude even the wisest and most experienced Atlanteans, and the mysterious power it wields may be even too much for Aquaman and his companions.

Amber Heard Appears as Mera Despite Months of Rumors

Image via DC Studios

The first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom puts months of rumors to rest by confirming that actress Amber Heard will be reprising her role as Mera in the film despite recent headlines. Both Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp have been the subjects of an international controversy, with both accusing the other of domestic violence and abuse. Though a jury in a very public civil suit resulted in Heard being found liable for defamation, the court of public opinion is still divided and split to this very day.

Regardless of the many opinions on the complex issue, both Heard and Depp's reputations have taken a massive hit in the public eye. As a result, rumors began circulating that Amber Heard's part in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was being significantly trimmed down or recast/cut altogether. The trailer proves once and for all that Heard will still be a presence in the sequel. Not only does she appear to be joining the battle against Black Manta, but you can also spot her spending time with the Curry family in some of the film's exterior shots.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to premiere in theaters on December 20, 2023.