Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking it easy ahead of the shoot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, at least if the actor's latest social media post is any indication to go by. Co-stars Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard may have uploaded images revealing they're back in the gym with a vengeance ahead of reprising their respective roles as Ocean Master and Mera, but the DC blockbuster's Black Manta evidently prefers to relax on what looks to be a very comfortable bed.

The sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made is set to start filming soon, and it was only a few days ago that director James Wan teased the official title for Jason Momoa's second solo outing as Arthur Curry. Having played a relatively minor role in the first film, Abdul-Mateen II is expected to have a much more substantial role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. His David Kane still bears a grudge against the title hero for the death of his father, and a mid-credits scene saw Black Manta being rescued from the sea by Randall Park's Dr. David Shin, an Atlants obsessive, so it looks as though the new bedfellows may be teaming up to cause some trouble for Arthur.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Jason Momoa Co-Wrote the 'Aquaman 2' Story Treatment

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is just one of many high-profile projects on the horizon for Abdul-Mateen II, in addition to the Candyman reboot, the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise, Michael Bay's Ambulance and Emergency Contact, the high concept actioner to be produced by Dwayne Johnson. Not to mention that Abdul-Mateen II has already made a huge impression in HBO's Watchmen and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled for a December 16, 2022 release date. Check out Abdul-Mateen II's relaxing Instagram post below.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Superhero Movie Release Dates: From 2021 to 2023 and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

Showtime Announces New 'UFO' Docuseries From J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot The four-episode series will premiere on August 8.

Read Next