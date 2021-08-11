Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says the sequel’s script improves on the first film. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Abdul-Mateen said he's excited to face Jason Momoa's Aquaman again, especially since his Black Manta has more screen time on the sequel.

Abdul-Mateen has been hitting the gym to keep in shape to portraying Black Manta on the upcoming Aquaman sequel. However, it seems like the villain will do more than fighting Aquaman in the sequel, as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom allows Abdul-Mateen to explore different sides of Black Manta. As Abdul-Mateen puts it, “In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I’m showing some different colors with this one.” The star doesn’t hide his preferences by stating that he thinks Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s script “is better than it was in the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take the sea hero to the titular Lost Kingdom, a part of the Atlantean Empire lost to history after the Atlanteans fell into ruin and became an underwater people. Due to a cryptic set photo posted by Wan, we previously speculated the Lost Kingdom is the Black City of Necrus, an Atlantean Kingdom that despises surface-dwellers. Since Patrick Wilson is coming back as Ocean Master for the sequel, the city of Necrus could give the fallen king the military power he needs to wipe out humanity, a mission he failed to complete during the first movie.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera and Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Tom Curry. Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk also joins the cast at an undisclosed part. Wan directs from a script written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, but Momoa himself co-wrote the story treatment for the sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled for a December 16, 2022 release date.

