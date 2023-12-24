The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's box office debut falls short of expectations, with an estimated $27.6 million in its three-day opening.

The film received negative reviews, with a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes and a B CinemaScore from audiences.

Despite its underperformance, Warner Bros. still secures the top two spots on the domestic chart this weekend.

The crowded Christmastime box office frame is coming in lower than expected, with a host of new releases vying for attention alongside holdovers. Topping the domestic chart in its debut weekend is the final film in Warner Bros.' decade-long DC Extended Universe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, Aquaman 2 is eying an extended four-day debut of less than $40 million, which is roughly $3 million short of yesterday’s projections.

In its traditional three-day debut, the film is looking at an estimated $27.6 million. Interest in the DCEU has been dwindling to the point of disregard this year, especially after W.B. made its future plans for the franchise clear. The series will be rebooted in 2025 with director James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Aquaman 2 finds itself in the unfortunate position of closing a largely disappointing chapter in modern moviemaking; it comes at the tail-end of a series of DC duds this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle and The Flash.

Reviews for Aquaman 2 certainly aren’t promising. Unlike the first film, which legged it all the way to $1.1 billion globally after a $72 million debut in its extended opening domestically, Aquaman 2’s “rotten” 36% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and dull B CinemaScore from opening day audiences suggests that it’ll sink imminently. The movie's three-day figures are in the same range as Blue Beetle's $25 million debut and Shazam 2's $30 million debut, and much lower than the $55 million opening delivered by The Flash. But W.B. can at least brag about securing the top two spots on the domestic chart this weekend.

2023 DCEU Releases Opening Weekend Domestic Box Office Shazam! Fury of the Gods $30.1 million Blue Beetle $25 million The Flash $55 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom $27.6 million

The Extended Christmas Weekend Will Get Even More Competitive On Monday

The studio’s holdover hit, Wonka, is expected to gross around $18 million across its three-day second weekend, and around $26 million across four days. This will take the musical drama’s running domestic total to over $80 million by Monday. Directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet, Wonka is passing the $200 million mark as we speak, against a reported budget of $125 million. The third and fourth spots went to Universal’s original animated film Migration, and Sony’s buzzy rom-com Anyone But You. While Migration is expected to gross over $12 million in its three-day debut domestically — the four-day gross is projected at $17 million — Anyone But You is eying a rather soft $6 million three-day and $8 million four-day haul.

The two Japanese hits Godzilla Minus One and The Boy and the Heron might have dropped out of the top five this weekend, but another foreign-language film replaced them at the number five spot. India’s Telugu-language action-thriller Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, grossed an estimated $5.6 million across three days, narrowly out-performing A24’s The Iron Claw, which is looking at a $5.5 million three-day haul. Monday will be even more crowded, with W.B. debuting The Color Purple and Neon releasing Michael Mann’s Ferrari. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

