Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had a disappointing start but took the top spot at the domestic box office.

Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is performing solidly at the global box office, taking the second spot.

An already crowded weekend at the domestic box office became even more competitive with three major new releases on Christmas Day. Warner Bros.’ musical re-imagining of The Color Purple debuted on Monday alongside director Michael Mann’s biopic Ferrari, and George Clooney’s latest film as director, the period drama The Boys in the Boat. Each of these movies will jostle for space in a marketplace dominated by multiple new releases this week.

Despite the diverse slate, this year’s Christmas weekend is falling short of the same frame last year by about 7%. Two W.B. movies topped the four-day frame. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still looking at a $40 million debut, despite delivering one of the worst three-day starts in the history of the DC Extended Universe. The movie is projected to gross $12.3 million on Monday, a massive jump from the roughly $5 million that it grossed on Sunday. The film’s global haul stands at an underwhelming $120 million, which sounds worse when you remember that it cost more than $200 million to produce.

Last week’s Wonka, however, passed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office thanks to a strong $9 million projected Christmas Day haul stateside. The movie’s running domestic total now stands at $85 million, while its global haul stands at $254 million. Directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet, Wonka serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s timeless classic, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The movie’s solid $78 million four-day haul globally is an encouraging sign for its future, as December releases usually tend to leg it out through January.

With Nine New Movies Available this Week, Audiences Are Spoiled for Choice

Universal’s Migration took the third spot with $17.5 million across four days. While this might not sound like a lot, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish delivered a similar total in its five-day debut this time last year, and went on to gross nearly $500 million worldwide. Similarly, Pixar’s Elemental delivered one of the worst starts for the studio earlier this year, but also finished its global run with nearly $500 million. There’s an audience for children’s films if they’re well-made.

Sony’s romantic comedy Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, grossed an estimated $8 million across its four-day debut, which seems disproportional to the sort of buzz that it was attracting online prior to release. But it’s still early days, and this week is poised to be one of the biggest of the year in terms of box office revenue; there's room for the rom-com to grow yet. India’s Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire is likely going to take the fifth spot this weekend after generating $5.5 million in its first three days, narrowly outpacing A24’s well-received drama The Iron Claw. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.