The film's unfavorable reviews, with a 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes, end the current iteration of the DC Extended Universe on a lackluster note.

Critics praise the performances and chemistry of Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson but argue that the DC Universe fails to focus on relatable human stories rather than just powerful superheroes.

And so, it seems, the DC Extended Universe will go out with a tiny splash rather than a bang, as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom lands in theaters floating face first in the water following a wildly underwhelming opening weekend. Domestically the film took in $28.1 million over the three-day weekend, while it took another $80.1 million overseas. This brings the global opening weekend total to $108.2 million.

In contrast, Aquaman in 2018 brought in $72 million domestically during its extended opening weekend, and became one of only six films to gross over $20 million on Christmas Day, giving it a five-day opening of $105.7 million domestically. It maintained strong performance throughout the holiday season, eventually amassing a remarkable $1.1 billion globally — a record for a DC superhero movie, and undoubtedly the most money ever earned by a movie featuring a drum-playing octopus.

However, the landscape for superhero films has shifted since then. This year, Warner Bros. released three superhero films that didn't perform well at the box office: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, and The Flash. Unfortunately, Aquaman has not proven the exception to the DC rule and has finally put the death knell into the DCEU.

DCEU 2023 Releases Opening Global Box Office Haul Shazam! Fury of the Gods $65 million The Flash $139 million Blue Beetle $43 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom $108 million

Who Is in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'?

The cast includes Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, and Randall Park. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been met with unfavourable reviews, currently holding a rotten 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes — although. This reception marks the end of the current franchise iteration, with even star Momoa admitting it may well be Arthur Curry's last stand, ahead of DC's 2025 reboot with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Momoa has been rumored for the role of Lobo in Gunn's DC Universe going forward, but this may well be the end of Aquaman for the time being, unfortunately.

Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film a mixed review, claiming the film represents both "the best and worst of the DC Extended Universe," while praising the performances and chemistry of Momoa and Wilson in the lead roles, noting that "these stories excel when they focus on these characters as humans, rather than as unstoppable gods. We might not be able to relate to Superman, but we can with Clark Kent, and that’s something the DCU never quite grasped."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently playing in theaters.

