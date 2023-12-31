The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has crossed the $250 million milestone globally, surpassing The Marvels' lifetime total.

The film has had a weak domestic performance but has been saved by overseas markets where it has generated $173 million so far.

The mixed reviews and competition from other films have affected Aquaman 2's performance, highlighting the need for excellent quality in big-budget superhero movies.

Though several other movies saw bumps in revenue both big and small over the extended New Year’s weekend, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom just managed to stay afloat as it enters 2024. Crossing the $250 million milestone, the superhero sequel has garnered a not-too-shabby $258 million globally, taking it past The Marvels' $205 million lifetime total. Aquaman 2 delivered one of the lowest debuts in the checkered history of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe, and it seems like the mixed reviews and plentiful alternatives on offer have impacted the film’s performance, especially in the domestic market.

Aquaman 2 is yet to pass the $80 million mark stateside in 10 days of release. However, the DC film is being saved by overseas markets, where it has generated $173 million so far, most of it coming from China. However, at this point, there can only be so much more air left in its lungs. The best that it can conceivably do is to surpass the lifetime global haul of fellow superhero underperformer The Flash ($270 million).

Aquaman 2 can also find some solace in the fact that it has now outperformed the recent DC duds Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle, both of which were also impacted by the perceived behind-the-scenes chaos that has consumed the franchise. Started a decade ago with Man of Steel, the DCEU experienced major ups and downs with a revolving door of executives assuming control and then jumping ship. The highly-publicized reboot under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran essentially spelled doom for the old leadership’s remaining films.

'Aquaman 2' Didn't Wash the Sour Taste of Superhero Movies Off the Audience's Mouth

The series will start afresh in 2025, with Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. And the entire industry would hope that audiences reignite their love for superhero movies by then. The genre has witnessed a mass loss of faith, with a series of subpar releases across the DC-Marvel aisle. Aquaman 2 is further proof that, unless the quality is excellent, the average viewer is no longer interested in sampling big-budget superhero fare. Only a handful of superhero movies, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, performed well in 2023.

Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, Aquaman 2 serves as a sequel to 2018’s Aquaman. Also directed by Wan, the first Aquaman movie emerged as a surprise blockbuster, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide over the course of its run. Aquaman 2, on the other hand, will challenge Alice Through the Looking Glass for the biggest drop-off between sequels. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.