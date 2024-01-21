The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has become DC's biggest hit in 2023, surpassing the earnings of other films like The Flash and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

The sequel has earned $396.2 million worldwide, with $282 million coming from international markets.

The movie marks the conclusion of the DC Extended Universe as the studio plans to revamp the franchise with a new version spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues its run at the global box office. The sequel, directed by James Wan, has now earned $396.2 million from theaters from all over the world. Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) quest to stop Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) from using an ancient weapon to destroy the world established itself as DC's biggest hit from 2023, earning more than The Flash ($266 million), Blue Beetle ($128 million) and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods ($132 million). The current iteration of the DC characters on the big screen comes to a close with Aquaman's latest adventure which has also managed to earn $114 million at the domestic box office.

The remaining $282 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has earned since it was released in theaters last month has come from international markets, where audiences can't get enough of Arthur teaming up with Orm (Patrick Wilson) to save the world. The first Aquaman film made over $1 billion at the global box office when it was released in 2018. Though the second installment didn't reach the same levels of success as its predecessor, it performed better than many other stories from the DC Extended Universe, including Black Adam ($390 million) and Shazam! ($363 million).

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur is struggling with his role as the King of Atlantis while trying to raise a child with Meera (Amber Heard). Just when Momoa's hero starts to feel overwhelmed, Black Manta returns to end life as we know it with the Black Trident, an ancient weapon from Atlantis' past. In order to stop the villain, Arthur recruits Orm for his wold-saving adventure, knowing that he can't completely trust his half-brother. Nicole Kidman, Randall Park and Temuera Morrison round out the supporting cast of the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is the Conclusion of the DCEU

After Black Adam's disappointing box office performance, Warner Bros. hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to plan out a new version of the DC Universe across film, television and video games. This meant that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the last movie set in the universe that began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. The first Aquaman film turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the franchise, and the only one to earn over $1 billion at the global box office. The new DC Universe starts with the release of this year's Creature Commandos animated series, before taking flight on the big screen with next year's Superman: Legacy.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently playing in theaters. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates:

