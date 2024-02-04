The Big Picture Aquaman 2 has defied expectations and is performing well at the box office, grossing over $120 million domestically and over $300 million internationally.

Despite being available digitally, the film only dropped 26% at the domestic box office this weekend, a testament to its strong hold.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the highest-grossing DCEU film since its predecessor, 2018's Aquaman, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Nobody seemed to have much faith in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Warner Bros. didn’t give it a proper premiere, star Jason Momoa sounded quite hopeless ahead of its release, and fans already seemed to have lost all interest in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. But to everybody’s surprise, the superhero sequel has been performing splendidly at the box office, registering impressive holds week after week.

Aquaman 2 has now grossed $120.7 million domestically, and this weekend, it swam past the $300 million milestone in international waters. The film’s cumulative global total now stands at $423 million. What’s more impressive is that it dropped by only 26% at the domestic box office this weekend, despite being available on digital. The film’s top foreign market remains China, where it has generated $63.6 million, passing Oppenheimer’s $63.1 million haul and setting its sights on overtaking No Time To Die’s $65 million lifetime total in the Middle Kingdom.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman 2 is the top-performing DCEU film since its direct predecessor, 2018’s Aquaman, which grossed $335 million domestically and $1.1 billion worldwide. In the five years since, W.B. released eight other DCEU films, each of which under-performed at the box office. The situation spiraled after Black Adam’s $393 million global haul in 2022; the movie was meant to soft reboot the series, but shortly after its release, the studio announced that it would be starting over. James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as co-CEOs, with Gunn being hired to write and direct Superman: Legacy, the first film in the upcoming DC Universe.

The DC Extended Universe Is Going Out on a Positive Note

It became obvious that the studio had lost faith in the final string of DCEU films, considering the low-key marketing push that Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle received. Neither film could crack the $140 million mark globally. And even though more effort was put into releasing The Flash, the strategic decision to declare it an instant classic royally backfired, with the movie ending up as one of the biggest bombs in recent memory. The Flash grossed $270 million worldwide against a reported $200 million budget.

Aquaman 2 was also produced on a $200 million-plus budget, and the movie will now hope to target a final global haul of around $450 million. Reviews haven’t been as enthusiastic as those for the first film; Aquaman 2 earned a 34% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But the film's audience score on RT stands at a more positive 82%. Aquaman 2 also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and others. You can watch the film at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.