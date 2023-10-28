While fans count down to the return of Jason Momoa's version of Aquaman to the big screen, they can now add a new figure of the Atlantean superhero to their collection. DC has unveiled a new figure of the character, as well as one of the seadragon named Storm, from McFarlane Toys based on their appearance in the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Both figures are now available to purchase from McFarlane Toys Store. They will be available at other retailers in November.

The Aquaman figure is 7 inches tall, and is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts. He is shown wearing the classic orange and green suit from the comic books, which he received towards the end of the first film. The figure also comes with a trident, extra hands, and a base. McFarlane Toys previously unveiled a different Aquaman figure, showing the character wearing the stealth suit from the sequel. The Storm figure also comes with a stand. The Seadragon previously appeared onscreen in the 1967-1970 Aquaman animated series that was produced by Filmation. Both figures come with a collectible art card, featuring character art and a biography.

A lot has changed for Aquaman/Arthur Curry since the first Aquaman film. The film's trailer shows that Aquaman is now married to Mera (Amber Heard). The couple also now has a son. Arthur has also now taken his rightful place as the King of Atlantis.Since the last movie, Aquaman has had cameos in Peacemaker and The Flash, showing that he is also still an active member of the Justice League.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Will Feature the Return of Multiple Characters

Image via DC Studios

In addition to Momoa and Heard, the sequel will feature the return of Yahya Abdul as Black Manta/David Kane. Patrick Wilson will also return as Arthur's half-brother Orm. This time however, Aquaman will have to work with Orm. Director James Wan described the film as "an outright buddy comedy." Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison will also reprise their roles as Arthur's parents.

The Aquaman and Storm figures are now available at McFarlane Toys Store, and will be available at other retailers in November. Check out the figures below: