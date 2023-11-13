Aquaman 2 Poster

The Big Picture Aquaman and his half-brother Orm must team up to stop Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, who threatens Atlantis with a devastating weapon.

Aquaman is seen wearing his classic orange and green suit as well as a new black stealth suit in the upcoming sequel.

Director James Wan describes the film as a buddy comedy, with Jason Momoa's Arthur playing the larger-than-life character and Patrick Wilson's Orm as the straight man.

The next time Jason Momoa's version of Aquaman returns to the big screen, he'll have to team up with a former enemy. Warner Bros. has released a new poster for the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The poster shows Aquaman with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in U.S. theaters on December 22.

The poster shows Aquaman and Orm standing alongside each other in the ocean, close to land. The top of the poster says "The tide is turning." In the poster, Aquaman is wearing his classic orange and green suit that he received towards the end of the first movie. Aquaman will also wear a new black stealth suit in the film. He is also holding his trident. Orm is shown wearing a black suit similar to Aquaman's, instead of the suit he wore as Ocean Master when battling his half-brother in the first film.

Although Aquaman and Orm were enemies in the first movie, Arthur must team up with his brother to stop Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). In the first Aquaman movie, Arthur stopped Black Manta and his father from attacking a submarine. However, when the submarine began to flood, Arthur refused to save Black Manta's father. In the film's trailer, Aquaman and Orm are shown traveling throughout the world for their quest, similar to how Arthur and Mera (Amber Heard) did in the first Aquaman movie. In October, director James Wan described the sequel as a buddy comedy. "Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man," said Wan. He also described their relationship as similar to Will Smith's J and Tommy Lee Jone's K in the Men in Black films. In a recent Japanese trailer for the film, Arthur and Orm's mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) made her sons promise her that they would watch over each other.

Several Actors From the First 'Aquaman' Will Return For the Sequel

Image via Warner Bros.

Along with Momoa and Wilson, Heard will reprise her role as Mera for the sequel. The film's trailer revealed that since the first movie, Arthur and Mera have gotten married. The two also now have a child. Temuera Morrison will also reprise his role as Arthur's father Tom Curry. Randall Park will also return as Dr. Stephen Shin. In July 2022, Momoa revealed that Ben Affleck had filmed an appearance as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Michael Keaton also filmed an appearance as his version of the Dark Knight. The version that would have been used would have been determined on if the sequel was released before or after The Flash. However, in July 2023, it was reported that any appearance from Batman was cut from the film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in the U.S. on December 22.