Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will feature the return of an angry Black Manta, who seeks revenge on the King of Atlantis with the help of an ancient artifact called the Black Trident.

Arthur Curry will need the assistance of his former rival, Orm, to defeat Black Manta and protect Atlantis from the devastating weapon he wields.

While this film will be the last in the current iteration of the DCEU, it remains uncertain if Jason Momoa will reprise his role as Aquaman in the future, but he may continue to work with DC in a different capacity.

A new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been released by Warner Bros., as James Wan's sequel quickly approaches its release date in theaters. Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) is the King of Atlantis, but he's also the father of a baby now, as stated in the promotional material for the film. The new trailer focuses on Aquaman talking to his baby about what being the ruler of Atlantis means, and how the lives of millions of people depend on their choices. The bravest hero the ocean has ever seen is about to return in what could be the darkest adventure of his journey.

Arthur Curry has faced many dangerous threats over the course of his career as a superhero, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will mark the return of a very angry Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). After the villain was introduced in the first installment, he swore to come back for the King of Atlantis. An ancient artifact called the Black Trident will allow him to do so, with the device capable of rivaling Aquaman's power with ease. To defeat the villain, Arthur will need Orm's (Patrick Wilson) help, even if the pair were involved in a mortal duel in the first movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will continue Arthur Curry's journey five years after the first installment took more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. James Wan's previous movie about the King of Atlantis explained how his mother, Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) had actually been alive all these years, while Orm secretly planned to take over the throne. Arthur also appeared in projects such as Justice League and Peacemaker, serving as a connective link between projects set in the wider DC Extended Universe. But now, the franchise will come to an end, and a new version of the DCU will take its place.

Will 'The Lost Kingdom' Be the Last 'Aquaman' Movie?

While Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the last movie set in the current iteration of the DCEU, only time will tell if Jason Momoa will return to the role at some point in the future. The actor recently teased that he might continue to work with DC, but James Gunn and Peter Safran might offer him a different role in their new shared universe, although nothing has been confirmed yet. The first movie officially set in the new franchise will be Superman: Legacy, which is set to introduce David Corenswet as the new iteration of the Man of Steel.

You can check out the new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below, before the movie hits theaters on December 22: