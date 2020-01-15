James Wan to Executive Produce Animated ‘Aquaman’ Miniseries for HBO Max

My man! In a delightful announcement out of TCA, HBO Max has greenlit a new Aquaman animated mini-series for HBO Max with Aquaman helmer James Wan set to executive produce. Titled Aquaman: King of Atlantis the three-part animated mini-series will feature standalone episodes, each following “the adventures of Aquaman as protector of the deep. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are lined up to serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

Per the press release,

“the series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

Indeed, HBO Max is coming out of the gate strong with a hell of a lineup in the works, and in the world of animation, Aquaman: King of Atlantis joins previously announced titles Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Little Ellen, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Rick and Morty, and The Boondocks.

Wan will EP through his Atomic Monster banner alongside Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), and after the vibrant (and joyfully goofy) subaquatic world of wonders we witnessed in Aquaman, I’m extremely excited to think about what an animated series from this team of creators will look like. The animated format is perfect for indulging high-fantasy and imaginative set pieces that would be near-impossible to pull of in-camera, not to mention it’s a perfect home for Aquaman’s unique strain of humor as one of DC’s oddballs.