When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in theaters this holiday season, it will mark the end of an era - specifically, the era of the DC Extended Universe. In the decade since its inception, the DCEU has often been the subject of polarizing debate: some films have been received warmly while others haven't had much luck in the critical or commercial space (or both). But the one film to escape this fate was 2018's Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa as the titular hero. Not only is Aquaman the sole DCEU film to cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office, but it also happens to be the best DCEU installment to date. A large part of that is due to the talented ensemble cast, along with a few other factors that made Aquaman stand out from the pack.

How Similar Is 'Aquaman' to the Comics?

Much like the comics, Aquaman followed Arthur Curry (Momoa) as he came to terms with the fact that he was the future King of Atlantis. That lineage covers the entirety of the oceans; anybody who knows anything about geography knows that the oceans cover three-fourths of the earth and are teeming with vast amounts of life. That inspired a wealth of Aquaman comics, and it helped shape the world-building of the Aquaman film. Wan, alongside screenwriters David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, created an entire world inspired by the Aquaman comics as well as actual sea life. A gladiatorial match between Arthur and his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) takes place in an arena with massive thermal jets, with both combatants wearing armor sculpted from coral. Atlantean soldiers utilize weapons that transform water into superheated plasma beams. There's even a whole section dedicated to an underground cave teeming with life. But the standout moment of the film features The Trench - a race of monstrous amphibians who crave flesh. The Trench's all-too-brief appearance in Aquaman plays to Wan's strengths as a horror filmmaker; they are utterly terrifying to behold, while the way they swarm over their prey is all too reminiscent of a zombie movie.

None of this world-building would mean anything if the film didn't have a strong leading performance. That's where Momoa comes in. He plays Arthur as a multifaceted character: charming, a little rough around the edges, but fiercely committed to protecting the ones he loves. Momoa perfectly captures Aquaman's characterization from the comics, including the fact that the sea king is a formidable force. The general public's exposure to Aquaman was mostly from the old Super Friends cartoons, where he was mostly useless unless a mission involved the sea. This led to years of "Aquaman is useless" jokes, but in the comics, Arthur was shown to be a formidable force. His skin is nearly bulletproof and he's superhumanly strong - essential attributes for surviving the crushing pressures of the ocean. The ability to telepathically communicate with sea life also comes in handy when Arthur rides the Karathen - a massive ancient sea monster - into battle against his brother. The fact that said ancient sea monster is voiced by Julie Andrews only adds to the spectacle of the scene and showcases why Aquaman is worthy of his tenure in the Justice League.

One particular run of comics wound up influencing the film - Geoff Johns, whose work shaped multiple DC adaptations, helped craft the story for Aquaman based on his run with the character. Johns' Aquaman comics brought Arthur Curry back to his roots as an A-List superhero, and introduced multiple elements that show up in the film; the Trench, in particular, was part of his opening arc on the Aquaman title.

Which DC Characters Appear in 'Aquaman'?

Though Aquaman has an intensely magnetic leading man in Momoa, it also contains an amazing ensemble cast. Many of these characters are related to Aquaman in one way or another; the foundation of his feeling torn between land and sea comes from the union of his mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and father Thomas (Temura Morrison). Kidman and Morrison shine in the film's opening sequence, which centers around Atlanna and Tom's relationship; it has a warmth to it that most relationships in superhero movies could stand to recover nowadays. Their chemistry is matched only by the back-and-forth between Arthur and Princess Mera (Amber Heard), who accompanies Arthur on his quest to find the trident that will cement his reign as king of Atlantis. One minute they're trading barbs, the next they're locking lips; despite a bizarre internet campaign to remove Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Mera will continue to play a role as she and Arthur are now parents.

As the underwater world of Aquaman unfurls, the audience is introduced to multiple characters. Willem Dafoe stands out in particular as Arthur's mentor Vulko; he brings an Obi-Wan Kenobi-esque flair to his performance that's wildly different from his turn as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films. Dolph Lundgren cuts a rather imposing figure as Mera's father King Nereus, while Wilson adds layers of complexity to Orm. But the standout performance belongs to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, who steals the show halfway through the film. Manta is shown as a modern-day pirate who swears vengeance against Aquaman after Arthur leaves his father to die in a failed raid; Orm gives him advanced technology to hunt down Arthur later on. This results in a suit that's extremely close to the one Manta wears in the comics, with menacing red eyes that fire burning lasers. What makes Manta stand out is the hatred lining every word that Abdul-Mateen speaks; there's no doubt that he wants Aquaman dead.

Five years after its debut, Aquaman is still worth a watch. It's not just a great superhero movie, but also a great adventure movie in the vein of Romancing the Stone or the Indiana Jones films. With a little under two weeks before its release, it remains to be seen if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will live up to its predecessor.

Aquaman is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

