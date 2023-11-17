The Big Picture Warner Bros. is moving forward with a new version of the DC Universe, leading to uncertainty about which characters will return and which won't.

Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hinted that he might not be done with the DC universe, stating that there will always be a place for him at DC if people like his portrayal.

The upcoming Aquaman sequel will continue the story from the first film, with Arthur enlisting the help of his half-brother Orm to stop Black Manta from using a powerful weapon to carry out his destructive plan.

With Warner Bros. moving forward with a different version of the DC Universe, there's been doubt regarding which characters will be able to come back, and which of them will be officially out of the continuity. During a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jason Momoa, the star of the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, talked about his future in the franchise. While no project related to Arthur Curry has been announced as part of the new slate for the franchise, it seems that Momoa might not be done with the vast universe of superheroes, after all:

This is kind of like the end of this DC Universe. Things have happened before. I guess, if people like it. But there will always be a place for me at DC.

Momoa's version of Aquaman was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the crossover that pitched Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) against Bruce Wayne in a battle orchestrated by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg). Since then, the actor had the opportunity of reprising the role over a wide variety of projects related to the franchise, including his own solo film. The action adventure directed by James Wan earned over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the most successful movie in the current iteration of the DC Extended Universe.

The sequel was also directed by James Wan, and it will take Arthur through an adventure meant to pick up the lingering threads of the previous installment. After being incarcerated for trying to kill Aquaman over the right to become the King of Atlantis, Orm (Patrick Wilson) will have to help his half-brother to stop Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) because he got a hold of the Black Trident. The ancient weapon is powerful enough to wipe out anyone who might stand in the way of the villain, and the heroes will have to stop him before he carries out his twisted plan.

Jason Momoa's Future in DC

Earlier this year, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to supervise the upcoming new version of the DC Universe, set to start with the release of a couple of television series next year. But the first theatrical project to officially be a part of the new DCU is set to be Superman: Legacy, the adventure that will feature David Corenswet as a new version of the Man of Steel. Since the reboot will start off with mostly new characters, there's a possibility for Momoa not to return as Arthur Curry, but as an entirely different character.

You can check out the clip from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon below, before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in theaters on December 22: