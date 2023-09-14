The Big Picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom looks set to continue the story of Jason Momoa's charismatic hero, with director James Wan teasing a potential third film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees Jason Momoa return to the role of Arthur Curry, but if Warner Bros., DC, and director James Wan have anything to do with it, it won't be the last time we see the charismatic hero representing the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Momoa has been linked with another role in DC, that of Lobo, but the appeal of Aquaman, following the character's box office success in the first film, for audiences and executives alike might be too hard for everybody to give up on just yet.

Collider's Taylor Gates attended a special press preview of the trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where director Wan answered questions provided by the attendees, one of which was addressing comments made by DC chief Peter Safran which indicated Momoa saw the Aquaman series as a trilogy. Wan told the press:

"What I can speak to that is that the Jason Momoa as Aquaman story definitely has more places to go. And yes. When we get to the end of this, the answer is yes. I don't know how to answer that without kind of giving things away. Because where we go at the end of this movie, it does tee up something bigger, or not bigger, but it does tee up a direction for that story. And I don't want to speak to that just because it's the end of the movie." [Laughs]

What to Expect From 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom'

Wan had previously commented that he wanted to see Momoa evolve as a character in a third film, having seen his growth from a wanderer into a king over the course of the first two films. If there is another Aquaman film, Wan would like to see characters content with the paths they've been put on and growing into those roles on-screen.

"What I like between this one and the first one is, you really do see the growth of Arthur," said Wan. "He starts off as this kind of wanderer, and in the second one, he finally has more of a direction of what he wants to do with his life. If and when there is a third one, that's what it should be; it should be growing these characters because I think we've set up certain things in a good place in the second movie that you can definitely draw upon in a third. I don't have any stories, but growing the characters is the biggest thing that I think the next Aquaman movie should be about."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in theaters on December 20. Watch the first teaser trailer now.