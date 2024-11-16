He may be "America's #1 New Hero" now starring on the CBS drama Tracker. However, before Justin Hartley was even on Smallville, the future star nearly got his start on network television by playing the DC Comics superhero Aquaman. No, there's no secret Aquaman movie out there, but there was a proposed television series about the King of Atlantis which starred Hartley once upon a time. Sometimes referred to as Mercy Reef or Tempest Bay, this Aquaman show was originally developed (and greenlit) for The WB, but when the network merged with UPN to create The CW, the project was left dead in the water. It's too bad, though, because in only one episode, Aquaman proved it had an ocean of potential.

'Smallville' Spawned a Potential Justin Hartley-Led 'Aquaman' TV Series

Image via Warner Bros. Television

During Smallville's fifth season, Alan Ritchson appeared in the episode "Aqua" as Arthur "A.C." Curry. Aquaman's Smallville stint was so successful that series creators Al Gough and Miles Miller thought developing an Aquaman-centric series akin to Smallville would be a sure-fire success. "Unlike Superman, there really isn’t a set core mythology for [Aquaman]," Gough told IF Magazine in 2007. "There are a couple different versions of it. We went with the most classic one..." Though the proposed series certainly had crossover potential with Smallville, Gough and Miller didn't envision their Aquaman series as a direct spin-off. Instead, it would have been an epic look at A.C.'s origins as he learns of his Atlantean heritage and how to be both king and hero.

The pilot episode follows A.C. (Hartley) as he struggles to find his place in the world. After his mother, Atlanta (Daniella Wolters), was seemingly killed before his eyes (though actually taken back to Atlantis), A.C. spent a decade wondering what really happened. His father, Coast Guard officer Tom Curry (Lou Diamond Phillips), believes there's nothing more to it, but A.C.'s connection with the ocean (and its creatures) continues to get him in trouble. But things get even more interesting when A.C. is attacked by a siren named Nadia (Adrianne Palicki), the same one who once attacked his mother and wants to drag him back to Atlantis. A.C. is saved by an Atlantean exile and lighthouse keeper, McCaffery (Ving Rhames), who vows to teach him how to become a true king. He also reveals to A.C. his real Atlantean name, Orin. Other characters include A.C.'s best friend and business partner Eva (Amber McDonald), pilot Lt. Rachel Torres (Denise Quiñones), and Agent Brigman (Rick Peters), an X-Files-type government figure who seeks the truth about the Bermuda Triangle.

Given Hartley's sincere and enthusiastic performance as A.C., it's a real shame that The CW didn't pursue this series. Hartley (an inspired choice for the role) has always had leading man potential, and that was obvious from these first 40 minutes. Before Aquaman, he was only notable for his role in Passions, which wasn't thought-provoking television. He proves his worth with a strong presence and even stronger material here. Mercy Reef not only felt like a Smallville-inspired Aquaman story (one that could've given him a fun 21st-century makeover), but it contained a surprisingly deep mythology that felt in step with shows like Lost or the short-lived Invasion. Gough teased that the Kingdom of Atlantis would have been driven by environmental collapse, sending folks back through the Triangle as "ecoterrorist suicide bombers." No doubt, A.C. would've had his hands full had this series been picked up. (Maybe current DC Comics could follow suit?)

Related Remember When ‘Reacher’s Alan Ritchson Was Aquaman? Ritchson was a hero long before he was doling out justice as the "Unstoppable Force" on Prime Video's 'Reacher.'

'Aquaman' Was a Success, Even if It Never Made It to Air

Close

Unfortunately, The CW passed on Aquaman, and though that's sad for us in some ways, in hindsight, it was the best thing for Smallville. The following TV season, Gough and Miller cast Justin Hartley as their Emerald Archer, Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow. As Green Arrow, Hartley appeared alongside Alan Ritchson's version of Aquaman on three occasions over the years (including the fan-favorite "Justice") and grew into a leading character in the Superman prequel. Hartley's Oliver is arguably responsible for inspiring the Stephen Amell-led Arrow, which kickstarted a decade's worth of superhero material. But although Gough, Miller, and Hartley moved on, Aquaman continued to live beyond expectations, despite the network's passing on the project.

On July 25, 2006, Warner Bros. offered eager audiences the chance to watch the pilot by selling Aquaman on the iTunes Store. It was one of the first-ever television projects the studio put on the digital market, and it instantly rose to the #1 spot, holding that position for over a week (via Entertainment Weekly). Somehow, even this wasn't the end for Aquaman. In 2007, the pilot aired on the Canadian channel YTV during their "Superhero Saturday" marathon that summer, and, in an exclusive partnership with Best Buy, some DVD sets for Smallville's fifth season included a physical copy. Future DC productions, such as the animated Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths and the complete series box set of Smallville, featured the Aquaman pilot as a bonus feature. Thus the one-and-done series lived on in infamy.

Although Justin Hartley has moved on from superheroes (though he did voice Superman in the Injustice animated flick in 2021), he continues to play the exciting type of action hero who Aquaman first proved he could be. Though today's Tracker is nothing like Aquaman apart from its choice of lead (and some engaging family mystery), it gives us hope that one day we might see Hartley tackle a comic book role again. Though it's unlikely he'll ever dive back into the water like Aquaman, stranger things have certainly happened...

The 2006 Aquaman pilot episode is available for streaming on Tubi, and Smallville is available to stream on Hulu.