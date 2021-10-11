The first four minutes of the colorfully, vibrant cartoon, Aquaman: King of Atlantis have been released. The episode titled "Chapter One: Dead Sea" will premiere on October 14th on HBO Max. The first episode in this 3-part series will tell the beginnings behind the story of the king of Atlantis himself on his very first day at his new job. Aquaman will need to prove his salt, but will luckily have help from his trusty, brainy advisor, Vulko, and the mystical, water-controlling princess, Mera.

The first few minutes of "Chapter One: Dead Sea" reveal an eager Aquaman and his confident advisors in the palace, being introduced to the citizens of Atlantis who look less than convinced of their new king. This comes with good reason as Aquaman’s half-brother, Ocean Master, was the long-reigning king before him and known for doing an awful job. Luckily, Vulko has a list of long-neglected tasks that need to be accomplished by the new king in order to show the creatures of Atlantis that he is the perfect match for the job. The first episode is based around the return of Ocean Master, who is thirsty to retake his thrown. It also takes us on an underwater journey to search for a long-lost outpost in order to help its citizens and prove once and for all that Aquaman will be the best king Atlantis has ever seen. With Mera beside him and the directions of Vulko leading the way, Aquaman sets out to complete his first of countless missions.

Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) lends his voice to Aquaman, along with the talents of Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Aquaman’s mischievous half-brother, Ocean Master. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are the creative showrunners and co-executive producers behind this sure-fire classic. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, this retelling of a favorite DC Super Hero is sure to be a fan favorite in no time.

With a combination of snappy dialogue, great music, non-stop action, and stunning animation, this series is bound to be a knock-out hit for adults and children alike. Watch the first four minutes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis' first episode below and be sure to check out the entire episode when it debuts on October 14 on HBO Max, followed by the premiere of the second episode, "Chapter Two: Primordeus" on October 21, and the series finale, "Chapter Three: Tidal Shift" on October 28.

