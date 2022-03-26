Last year, HBO Max released the three-episode animated miniseries Aquaman: King of Atlantis. Now, fans will be able to purchase the series, all three episodes coming in at over forty minutes, to create one action-packed and hilarious feature-length animated film. Aquaman: King of Atlantis is coming to Digital and DVD on April 26.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis serves as a reimagining of the aquatic superhero. The miniseries tells an original story about the character on his first days as the new king of the underwater city of Atlantis. The series hilariously follows Aquaman, and his two royal advisors Vulko and Mera, as they work together to protect Atlantis from dangers both above on the surface, down below in the dark depth of the ocean, and everything in between. Aquaman must face these challenges and prove to everyone that he is the rightful king of Atlantis.

The box art for the DVD edition of the series shows off the colorful art style. The art has the series’ version of the aquatic hero looking very powerful as he is holding open the jaws of a sea monster as other scary-looking sea life begin to swarm around. Although, the very whimsical side of the series can also be seen in the box art as a little crab swinging on the hero’s beard.

The miniseries features Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead, Shazam!) as the voice of the title character, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera the warrior princess, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) as the scholar Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as Ocean Master, Aquaman’s evil half brother who wants to take the throne. Aquaman: King of Atlantis also includes the voice talents of Andrew Morgado, Kevin Michael Richardson, Flula Borg, Kimberly Brooks, Robbie Daymond, and many more.

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) served as both showrunners and co-executive producers on the series. Courtright and Halpern-Graser also worked together to come up with the story for Aquaman: King of Atlantis with Halpern-Graser, Bryan Condon (ThunderCats Roar!), and Laura Sreebny (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) co-wrote the actual scripts for the series together. All three episodes were directed by Keith Pakiz (ThunderCats Roar).

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is produced by Warner Bros. Animation with James Wan, the director behind the recent live-action Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa serves as an executive producer on the miniseries through his production company, Atomic Monster. Other executive producers on the series include Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Sam Register.

Fans can purchase Aquaman: King of Atlantis on Digital and DVD starting on April 26. Check out the colorful box art for the DVD release below:

