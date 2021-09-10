WarnerMedia Kids & Family and DC released the first promo of Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a three-part miniseries that follows the titular hero in the first days after on the job as king of the ocean. The family-friendly version of DC’s underwater hero will arrive on HBO Max in October, and the first promo already teases a funny and quirky submarine adventure.

The trailer presents us to Aquaman (voiced by Cooper Andrews) as the hero tries to get used to the position of King o Atlantis. Lucky for him, Aquaman can count on royal advisor Vulko (voiced by Thomas Lennon) and his love interest Mera (voiced by Gillian Jacobs). The trio will need to do their best to defend Atlantis, as Ocean Master (voiced by Dana Snyder) tries to steal the throne from his brother’s hands.

Although the setting of Aquaman: King of Atlantis seems to be connected to James Wan’s 2018’s live-action Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, the two productions are not set in the same universe — but Wan is an executive producer on this HBO Max animated series. Wan and Momoa are currently working together on the live-action sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. In addition to Wan, the series is executive produced by Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

Aquaman: King of Atlantis - Chapter 1 will be available on HBO Max on October 14. Aquaman: King of Atlantis is also confirmed to be a part of the next DC FanDome, set to happen on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET, which means we’ll learn more about Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 by then.

Check the first Aquaman: King of Atlantis trailer below.

